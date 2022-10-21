ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

Five takeaways from top-ranked Grand Valley’s blowout win over Northern Michigan

Grand Valley State University’s victory over host Ferris State on Oct. 15 jettisoned the Lakers to the top of the Division II national rankings this week. The Lakers returned to Lubbers Stadium in Allendale Saturday afternoon for its Homecoming game and played like they aren’t going to give up the No. 1 spot any time soon. Grand Valley defeated Northern Michigan 56-3 to improve to 8-0 overall.
ALLENDALE, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 8

As expected, not much changed for the Michigan Wolverines in this week’s updated ESPN Football Power Index rankings. For every remaining game on the schedule, Michigan saw its odds of victory drop by some single-digit decimal point value. The fact that the Wolverines didn’t play a snap of football this week – coupled with Michigan being a massive favorite in every game other than The Game – shouldn’t concern Maize and Blue at all.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan bye week Game Thread: Prime Time

Taking the primetime spot for games to keep an eye on is Penn State vs. Minnesota. As we all know, Michigan pummeled the Nittany Lions last week 41-17. But Penn State is still a pretty good team — or is it?. Penn State desperately needs a win against Minnesota...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Staff Roundtable: Michigan bye week

The Michigan Wolverines are on bye, but Maize n Brew has been hard at work pumping out content for you guys all week. In the midst of all that, some of our staff members got together to put some thoughts out there at the bye week. Topics include Michigan’s midseason MVP other than Blake Corum, what the team needs to work on at the bye week and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M

This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan

The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?

I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Dream 18: The best golf holes in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — News 8 is bringing you to our Dream 18: A collection of the most fun, beautiful and challenging holes in West Michigan that together create the ultimate course. The first iteration of this list was created in 1990. A lot of great golf courses...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Cider Mills: 10 Magical Destinations

It’s a prime time to visit a cider mill in Michigan. It’s crazy to think about, but we’re actually getting to the end of the season for visiting your favorite cider mill, so get out there and enjoy it now, while you can. This weekend, I’m going to a cider mill right after I finished writing this post, actually. I’ve already been to two cider mills this year, but two is never enough, especially when it’s beautiful weather out, like it is this weekend across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm

Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
MARQUETTE, MI

