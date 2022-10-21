Rams 'Made a Push' Alongside 49ers in Christian McCaffrey Trade Sweepstakes

The Los Angeles Rams came up short on a potential deal to acquire Carolina Panthers running Christian McCaffrey via trade. Instead, the San Francisco 49ers struck gold.

The Los Angeles Rams saw arguably their biggest rival strike gold Thursday night, as the San Francisco 49ers made the most significant trade of the season by acquiring Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey in exchange for four future draft picks.

But per NFL Network, the Rams "made a push" once it became known to front offices that the Panthers were planning on dealing McCaffrey before the trade deadline on Nov. 1.

The Rams are averaging the second-fewest rushing yards per game (70.5) and could potentially regret not unloading the rest of the little draft capital they have left to have acquired McCaffrey.

Running back Cam Akers, who Rams coach Sean McVay has admitted publicly is a piece the Rams are looking to move, could have been a valuable young asset to a rebuilding Panthers team, though it's unclear if Carolina would have been interested in his services.

The Rams will instead have to watch as their NFC West rival, who trounced them 24-9 on Oct. 3, adds one of the best dual-threat running backs in league history.

McCaffrey is arguably one of the best receiving running backs of all time, as he holds the two-highest records for receptions by a running back in a single season with 107 in 2018 and 116 in 2019.

The Rams allowed him to post 158 yards on 20 total touches in Sunday's 24-10 win over Carolina and will have to face him again when LA host the Niners coming out of the bye week on Sunday, Oct. 30.

