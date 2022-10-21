ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
The Daily South

Chicken And Stuffing Casserole

For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Mashed

Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
shefinds

The 5-Ingredient Cucumber Salad Recipe You Can Eat Every Day To Fuel Your Healthy Weight Loss

Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Cucumbers are not only hydrating, nourishing and contain antioxidants all on their own, but when added to a nutrient-rich salad, they provide a myriad of health benefits. Before getting into a delicious and simple cucumber recipe that we found, we checked in with Lisa Richards— registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet— for tips on making the perfect salad to promote healthy weight loss.
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
shefinds

These Are The Best Veggies To Eat Every Day To Beat Bloating Over 40, Experts Say

There’s nothing worse than dealing with a bloated stomach. Okay, a few things are worse—but still, bloating is definitely frustrating to experience, especially when it becomes chronic. Whether it’s the result of a particular vegetable you ate, a carbonated drink, or just too much fiber at once, there are several reasons you could have this issue on your hands. Luckily, just as your diet can cause the problem, it can also help to solve it. In fact, there are a few vegetables health experts say you can eat every day in order to keep bloating at bay.
shefinds

The One Lean Protein You Should Have Instead Of Red Meat To Burn More Calories And Lose Weight Fast

If your goal is to lose weight fast, it’s vital to do so healthily, which involves regular exercise, consistent sleep, ample hydration, and most importantly, a well-balanced diet. Protein is an essential nutrient to support your overall health and weight loss specifically, so we checked in with health experts to learn more about one great source of protein you can replace red meat with in your diet (to better support your heart health as well). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
Parade

Coffee Mate Announces New '90s Throwback Creamer Flavor

Looking to make your mornings sweeter? Well, lucky for you, Coffee mate is partnering with the iconic Pop-Tarts brand to transform everyone's favorite '90s breakfast treat into a limited-edition coffee creamer. Now you can have your Pop-Tarts and drink them, too, with Coffee mate's new Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts Creamer,...
Mashed

The Simple Pasta Rachael Ray Constantly Feeds Her Family

Keeping it down-to-earth and real, Rachael Ray believes the best way to express love is with food. When she greets her home audience, it's like she is talking to friends. No ceremony, no stress — just fun. "I'm going to show you guys this super-simple, so-flavorful pasta," the popular...
Gin Lee

Country-style chicken pot-pie

Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy