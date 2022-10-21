Read full article on original website
Related
50 Halloween Trivia Questions and Answers to Get You Ready for the Scariest Day of the Year
Halloween isn't just for kids! The frighteningly fun holiday is a favorite for adults, too, though many people don't know the origins of many Halloween traditions, from trick-or-treating to costumes or carving pumpkins. So, if you think you know a lot of Halloween facts, show off how scary-smart you are about everything from the history of jack-o-lanterns to classic horror movies with these 50 Halloween trivia questions and answers!
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
The Best And Funniest Tweets About The "House Of The Dragon" Season 1 Finale
"That finale took years off my life what the heck are we supposed to do now..."
Here's Where You Can Follow The "House Of The Dragon" Cast On Instagram
"And now my watch begins." —me, scrolling through Instagram for Season 2 crumbs.
Comments / 0