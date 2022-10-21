The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes return to action on Saturday to kick off the second half of their season against the Iowa Hawkeyes. These two teams have not met since that fateful day back in 2017, when Urban Meyer’s team was handed a massive L at Kinnick Stadium. Almost all of the players involved in that game are now gone, but Kirk Ferentz is still at the helm for Iowa, and Ryan Day was on staff at the time and surely remembers that day well. Ohio State will be looking for its revenge in Columbus five years later.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO