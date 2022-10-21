Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): The time has come for Iowa to give Kirk Ferentz an ultimatum
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa...
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star athlete from Pennsylvania impressed as Buckeyes handle Iowa
Ohio State took care of business yet again on Saturday when they took down Iowa, 54-10. The performance for the Buckeyes was one that came at a good time as a blue-chip prospect from Pennsylvania and more got a first-hand look at the contest. Plus, one of the two quarterbacks that have been offered in the 2025 recruiting class reveals that he will be in Columbus sooner rather than later.
247Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State opens as 14.5-point favorites over Penn State
After having last weekend off, we were treated to the full Ohio State football experience on Saturday afternoon in the Buckeyes’ 54-10 beatdown of Iowa. Ohio State scored more points in a game against the Hawkeyes than any team in the Kirk Ferentz era. If you just looked at the box score of this game, you would think C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes cruised, and if you only looked at Twitter, you would probably think Ohio State lost this game by 30. Truthfully, it was somewhere in the middle.
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State’s defense dominates, offense explodes in 54-10 win over Iowa
Ohio State hosted Iowa and beat them in a dominant manner 54-10. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. To get the show started, the...
Kirk Ferentz is failing Iowa’s fans, and his son Brian Ferentz should be fired: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Iowa changed quarterbacks Saturday, maybe because the starter is named Spencer Petras and not Spencer Ferentz. Unfortunately for Iowa fans and every player on the Iowa football team working hard in practice, the change that needs to be made at offensive coordinator won’t even be considered until this dismal Iowa football season is done.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Stroud, Knowles break down Saturday’s Iowa victory
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference...
landgrantholyland.com
Iowa vs. Ohio State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
For the first time since 2017 (more on that in a minute), the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0) will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3, 1-2) at 12 noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will be FOX’s Big Noon Saturday game of the week, and even though none of the players currently on the Ohio State roster were a part of the two teams’ last meeting, today’s game has taken on an added element of revenge following the 55-24 beat down that the Hawkeyes put on the then-No. 3 Buckeyes.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans predict Iowa score, share thoughts on TTUN vs. PSU
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: Non-offensive scores and backup QBs
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Iowa game
Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. No. 2 Ohio State...
landgrantholyland.com
Behind Enemy Lines: Inside information on Iowa before today’s game
In preparation for the No. 2 Ohio Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0) taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3, 1-2) in Ohio Stadium today, we chatted with Jonah Parker, the co-managing editor of Black Hearts Gold Pants, our SB Nation sibling site that covers Iowa athletics. It has been a tale of two...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be an Iowa Hawkeye
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes return to action on Saturday to kick off the second half of their season against the Iowa Hawkeyes. These two teams have not met since that fateful day back in 2017, when Urban Meyer’s team was handed a massive L at Kinnick Stadium. Almost all of the players involved in that game are now gone, but Kirk Ferentz is still at the helm for Iowa, and Ryan Day was on staff at the time and surely remembers that day well. Ohio State will be looking for its revenge in Columbus five years later.
landgrantholyland.com
Iowa Offensive Player to Watch: Tight end Sam LaPorta
Ohio State welcomes Iowa into The Shoe this weekend, as the good guys look to build off momentum gained two weeks ago by a road victory (their first of the 2022 season) over Michigan State. The Buckeyes currently sit at 6-0, with another big matchup scheduled in Happy Valley next weekend. But first, they will need to get by the Hawkeyes.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Releases 2nd Round of State Playoffs 8-Player through Class 2A, and First Round for Class 3A,4A, and 5A
(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the second round of post-season play for Classes 8-Player, A, 1A, 2A, and the first round for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A. The pairings are listed below. Second Round:. EIGHT-PLAYER. Pod A. West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0) Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire...
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Performance Deemed Acceptable by Iowa Department of Education
The Iowa Department of Education released the results of their online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Washington...
KCJJ
Former UNI running back arrested after fight at IC nightclub
A former University of Northern Iowa football player has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two people on a downtown Iowa City dance floor. Iowa City Police were called to a reported assault with injuries just before 12:30 Sunday morning at Brothers on the Ped Mall. Witnesses say 28-year-old Tyvis Smith of Scottsdale, Arizona became involved in a physical altercation with another man on the Brothers dance floor, striking the man in the face. Police allege Smith then punched a woman between the eyes as she was trying to break up the altercation.
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
