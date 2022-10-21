Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business has shuddered its doors.
brproud.com
Pro-life group to give away diapers, formula in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge pro-life organization will hold a baby supply drive at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Louisiana Black Advocates for Life will host the event at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church until 3 p.m. Supplies including diapers, wipes, and formula will be given out to families in need. LABAL asks that families register before they arrive.
brproud.com
Local church, pro-life group give out essential baby supplies
BATON ROUGE, La. – One organization says being pro-life means not only wanting the baby alive but helping the mother along the way and they’re doing exactly that. The Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church partnered with Louisiana Back Advocates for Life to help over 200 families. Cars joined the drive to through to receive diapers, wipes, and baby formula.
brproud.com
One injured in early morning shooting on Wyoming St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming St. A woman was seen being taken away from the shooting scene on a stretcher. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported...
avoyellestoday.com
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
brproud.com
1 driver killed, another arrested in Sunday morning crash in Assumption Parish
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — One driver was killed and another arrested after an early Sunday morning crash in Assumption Parish. On Sunday, Oct. 23 before 5 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that left one dead on La. 308 near Orchid Street. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie.
UPDATE: Victim in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified
The victim and suspect in this morning's homicide on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette have been identified
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office help locate missing Florida child
With the help of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), a missing Florida child has been located safe and is now being reunited with her parents.
theadvocate.com
Wurst Biergarten owner accused of taking employee tips in Department of Labor complaint
Two former employees of The Wurst Biergarten have accused the business's owner of pocketing a portion of his bartenders' tips. Christian Colton, who worked at the downtown bar for about nine weeks, said he filed a complaint over the business practice with the United States Department of Labor. "I'm not...
theadvocate.com
Former Opelousas cop convicted of malfeasance for battering man suffering mental health episode
A former Opelousas Police Department officer captured on hospital video battering a Black man who was awaiting treatment for a mental health episode in October 2019 was convicted Tuesday on three counts of malfeasance in office. Tyron Andrepont, 52, was found guilty of three out of the five malfeasance counts...
First female police chief chosen to lead the Lafayette Police Department
Judith Estorge has been chosen as the new Lafayette police chief
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
brproud.com
No one charged after toddler found walking alone in Baker neighborhood
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department says no one will be charged after a toddler was found in a Baker neighborhood early Sunday morning. Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn says the toddler was found by a neighbor at 1:45 a.m. in the Chamberlain Avenue area. Dunn says she walked off after everyone went to sleep. The parents were found when the toddler’s grandmother recognized her on the morning news, according to Dunn.
brproud.com
Third conviction sends Baton Rouge man to jail for almost 25 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Forrest Hardy, 33, of Baton Rouge, will be spending a long time behind bars after learning his sentence from U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. Hardy was sentenced to over 24 years in jail in connection with armed robberies that took place in January of 2020.
Breaux Bridge house fire leaves family without home to live in
In late Sept., Breaux Bridge resident Junius John Joseph and his family's whole life turned upside down when their kitchen oven caught fire.
Opelousas Police Are Investigating a Homicide after Man Was Found in a Roadway
An Opelousas man is dead after being fatally shot in the 100 block of South Academy Street. Police officers were called out to the area at around 2:40 Saturday afternoon to respond to a call of shots being fired. Officers pulled up to find a man who had been shot...
Comments / 0