ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pro-life group to give away diapers, formula in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge pro-life organization will hold a baby supply drive at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Louisiana Black Advocates for Life will host the event at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church until 3 p.m. Supplies including diapers, wipes, and formula will be given out to families in need. LABAL asks that families register before they arrive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local church, pro-life group give out essential baby supplies

BATON ROUGE, La. – One organization says being pro-life means not only wanting the baby alive but helping the mother along the way and they’re doing exactly that. The Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church partnered with Louisiana Back Advocates for Life to help over 200 families. Cars joined the drive to through to receive diapers, wipes, and baby formula.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in early morning shooting on Wyoming St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming St. A woman was seen being taken away from the shooting scene on a stretcher. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported...
BATON ROUGE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

No one charged after toddler found walking alone in Baker neighborhood

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department says no one will be charged after a toddler was found in a Baker neighborhood early Sunday morning. Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn says the toddler was found by a neighbor at 1:45 a.m. in the Chamberlain Avenue area. Dunn says she walked off after everyone went to sleep. The parents were found when the toddler’s grandmother recognized her on the morning news, according to Dunn.
BAKER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy