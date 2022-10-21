Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Related
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.
This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Major threat eliminated in five-star QB Jadyn Davis’ recruitment
The Michigan Wolverines are in the middle of their two biggest recruiting weekends of the season and spent the bye week making stops across the country to visit their top targets. But the most important news impacting Michigan may have been another school landing a player not on the Wolverines’ board.
Ian Hume was ‘fiercely loyal’ to Michigan hockey as its equipment manager for 33 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ian Hume worked as University of Michigan ice hockey’s equipment manager for 33 years. He dealt with prostate cancer for the last few seasons, including April’s run to the Frozen Four. Even in his last season on the job, he was perfecting the intricacies...
thecomeback.com
Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
Look: Michigan Announces Special Plan For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines will be giving fans a special treat for the football team's game against crosstown rival Michigan State next Saturday. "Michigan Stadium will have a light show for 'Mr. Brightside' during the second half of the Michigan State game." The 2003 pop rock hit from The Killers has...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning. The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half. "Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers...
Is Lansing the fastest growing city in Michigan?
Lansing is the capital of Michigan. I enjoy walking, running or biking the 17+ mile River Trail, paddling the Grand or Red Cedar rivers and find plenty of parks and open spaces. How do you think about its growing in recent years?
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
indyschild.com
Road Trip: Frankenmuth, Michigan
Known for its German roots and Bavarian-style architecture, Frankenmuth is a great place for families to visit because there is so much to do and see. Nicknamed “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth is a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, making it an ideal road-trip vacation destination or a spot to visit during a long weekend. Here are just some of the places to stay, things to see and food to taste during a visit to Frankenmuth, Michigan!
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
metroparent.com
Toys R Us Is Back in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
What percent of Lansing is white?
Lansing is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Lansing?
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
WILX-TV
Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
WILX-TV
BWL set to demolish four structures from Eckert Power Station
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is set to demolish four structures apart from the Eckert Power Station. The three Eckert stacks known in the community as Wynken, Blynken, and Nod are not going to be impacted according to BWL. The planned demolitions will include the water cooling towers, east and west coal handling structures, and the ash silo structure and are scheduled to continue through early 2023.
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
Could Lansing See the Return of Mr. Corned Beef?
Could a delicious and beloved Lansing restaurant be returning after its closure?. There have been some rumblings that Mr. Corned Beef in Lansing has plans to reopen. I first heard these rumblings on, where else, the Lansing Foodies Facebook page. Someone had posted that there's a written sign stating that they plan to reopen and that they are looking to hire.
Comments / 0