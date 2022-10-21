ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

100.7 WITL

Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.

This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
ANN ARBOR, MI
indyschild.com

Road Trip: Frankenmuth, Michigan

Known for its German roots and Bavarian-style architecture, Frankenmuth is a great place for families to visit because there is so much to do and see. Nicknamed “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth is a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, making it an ideal road-trip vacation destination or a spot to visit during a long weekend. Here are just some of the places to stay, things to see and food to taste during a visit to Frankenmuth, Michigan!
FRANKENMUTH, MI
metroparent.com

Toys R Us Is Back in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
JACKSON, MI
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

BWL set to demolish four structures from Eckert Power Station

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is set to demolish four structures apart from the Eckert Power Station. The three Eckert stacks known in the community as Wynken, Blynken, and Nod are not going to be impacted according to BWL. The planned demolitions will include the water cooling towers, east and west coal handling structures, and the ash silo structure and are scheduled to continue through early 2023.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

Could Lansing See the Return of Mr. Corned Beef?

Could a delicious and beloved Lansing restaurant be returning after its closure?. There have been some rumblings that Mr. Corned Beef in Lansing has plans to reopen. I first heard these rumblings on, where else, the Lansing Foodies Facebook page. Someone had posted that there's a written sign stating that they plan to reopen and that they are looking to hire.
