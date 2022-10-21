Read full article on original website
Health Secretary Therese Coffey warns striking nurses won’t get pay rise as NHS is ‘close to collapsing’
STRIKING nurses won’t get a pay rise, says Therese Coffey as doctors warn the NHS is “close to collapse”. The Health Secretary yesterday said she will not bow to the demands of the Royal College of Nursing. The NHS' biggest union is on the brink of its...
NHS ‘in danger of complete collapse’ as senior medics plan to leave, warns BMA
Leading doctors have warned that the NHS is “in danger of complete collapse” after a poll revealed that more than two in five of the most senior hospital medics are planning to leave the NHS in the next year.The British Medical Association (BMA) said the NHS is “at breaking point” and called for immediate Government action.It comes after a poll found that 44% of hospital consultants in England plan to leave, or take a break from working in the NHS, over the next year.The NHS is at breaking point and unless the Government acts it will collapse completelyDr Vishal SharmaAmong...
UK university staff vote for strike action over pay, conditions and pensions
Union calls on vice-chancellors to negotiate to prevent higher education being brought to ‘complete standstill’
BBC
NHS ambulance workers begin to vote on strike in pay dispute
More than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales have started voting on potential strike action in a dispute over pay. The GMB union said workers were angry at a pay award of 4% which it described as a "massive real terms pay cut". Emergency callouts would...
BBC
'I was left with no hours, no wages - nothing'
After the main patient she looked after passed away on Christmas Day three years ago, care worker Sharon's working hours dropped immediately from 45 per week to zero. "I was left with no hours, no wages - nothing at all," says Sharon, who has worked in the care sector in Morecambe for about 20 years.
Government to demand ‘minimum service levels’ during rail strikes – but will it work?
As more rail strikes get under way in Great Britain, the government has announced that from next year “minimum service levels” will be imposed to avoid a compete shutdown of transport links.Ministers will introduced a bill in Parliament as early as this week to ensure a certain number of trains, Tubes or buses continue to run even during industrial action. But will it work – and, if so, how?Where are we with rail strikes?We have just had the first weekend in October without a national rail strike, but various regional disputes are happening. East Midlands Railway passengers have seen widespread...
Labour membership soars as party prepares to take on failing Tories in a general election
Labour has gained 20,000 new members since the end of the party conference season as it gears up for a general election following the Tory party’s implosion and Liz Truss’s disastrous premiership. On Thursday alone – the day of Truss’s resignation after just 45 days in Downing Street...
BBC
BT workers call for company response as strikes continue
Emergency 999 call handlers based in Northern Ireland are taking part in a fourth day of strike action by the Communication Workers Union (CWU). About 120 call handlers in County Armagh are the first point of contact for the public in an emergency. CWU said it had about 1,600 members...
BBC
Plan to name Bristol road after cigarette brand criticised by charities
The decision to name a road on a new housing development after a cigarette brand is "morally unacceptable," anti-smoking campaigners say. The 70-home complex sits on the site of a former Imperial Group tobacco factory in Bishopsworth, south Bristol. The name Navy Cut Road was chosen from four suggestions which...
When nursing staff head for the door, senior doctors are right behind
Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
Jenny Gilruth: Minimum service level transport Bill is threat to devolution
Legislative proposals to impose minimum service levels on transport networks during strikes erode devolution, Scotland’s transport minister has said.Jenny Gilruth said the Scottish Government will not support the Transport Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill which aims to place restrictions on trade union industrial action.It follows numerous rail strikes in recent months as workers campaign for better pay and conditions.The Bill would mean employers could specify the number of staff required to meet an adequate service level during strikes.Specified workers who still take strike action will lose their protection from automatic unfair dismissal, the proposals say.But Ms Gilruth said the Bill...
Health secretary’s ‘careless’ comments on pay will drive out nurses, warns Labour
Therese Coffey “is pouring petrol on the fire of the shortage of NHS nurses”, Labour warns, after the health secretary said nurses could choose to leave if they weren’t happy with their pay.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Ms Coffey’s comments, in which she said nurses would not receive a further pay increase and the government had routes to recruit overseas nurses, risked driving out more nurses from the NHS.Ms Coffey’s words come as the NHS faces unprecedented strike action this winter from nurses and hundreds of thousands of other healthcare workers. The Royal College of Nurses’ ballot on...
BBC
Unions vow to fight plans to keep trains running
Unions have vowed to fight government plans to ensure minimum service levels on transport networks during strikes. The RMT rail union described the government plans as "autocratic" while Aslef said they "won't work". The government said the Transport Strikes Bill, which will be presented to MPs on Thursday, aims to...
BBC
Port of Liverpool dock workers walk out in fresh strike over pay
Dock workers at one of the UK's biggest ports have walked out in a fresh strike after talks failed in a pay dispute. Almost 600 Unite members in Liverpool will strike for two weeks after the union said talks over pay and other issues ended in "chaos". Unite accused board...
National Rail train strikes November 2022 dates
Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying, with October the hardest-hit month so far and industrial action continuing into November.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.Despite the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, meeting rail union leaders, any signs of progress have been dispelled by...
University staff vote in favour of strikes
More than 70,000 university staff at 150 universities could strike after union members voted in favour of action.The University and College Union (UCU) said the result of a ballot on Monday is a clear indication of the anger felt by staff over pay, conditions and pensions.The UCU, which represents a large number of academics, lecturers, researchers, managers, administrators and other staff, has now called on vice chancellors to enter negotiations in order to avoid disruption.UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Today history has been made by our members in universities, who in huge numbers have delivered an unprecedented mandate for...
BBC
Worcestershire: Hospitals assess care in corridors and ambulances
Hospital bosses in Worcestershire have said they "feel forced" to choose between treating patients in corridors or in the back of ambulances. Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust says it is 45 beds short, with 20 people a night waiting in A&E. The trust previously came under fire for the "routine...
Fresh strike for BT and Openreach workers amid pay dispute
BT and Openreach workers will stage a fresh strike on Monday in a long-running dispute over pay.Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), including 999 call handlers, will walk out for 24 hours following a wave of stoppages in recent weeks.CWU general secretary Dave Ward said his members remained determined to continue with the action, adding: “We’re never going to walk away from this.”The union said BT’s “imposed” pay rise of £1,500 was worth between 5% and less than 3%, well below “spiralling” inflation.The first national industrial action in BT Group for three and a half decades took place on...
