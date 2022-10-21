MILWAUKEE - George Strait is coming to Milwaukee! He's scheduled to perform at American Family Field on June 3 with Chris Stapleton and special guests Little Big Town. Fans can secure VIP Packages, Platinum Seats and other select seats ahead of time via the American Express Presale and Aisle Seat Offer starting this Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans may secure their seats on Ticketmaster.com, and all seats will be digitally delivered via the TM App.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO