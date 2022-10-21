Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Doppelgänger Mistaken For Swift, Invited To Her Old Apartment
TikToker and Taylor Swift look-alike Ashley Leechin made headlines in September after Swift herself commented on one of her posts. The Grammy-winning artist popped up in the comments and informed Leechin that, "My mom just saw this and said ‘she looks like you.'" Now, Leechin had the privilege to...
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
Ellen DeGeneres Announces Her New Series Will Be Coming To YouTube
Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to our screens, but this time on Youtube! According to E! News, the series will be called About Time For Yourself... with Ellen, and it comes just 5 months after The Ellen Show came to an end. The show will follow Ellen as finds hobbies to entertain herself while being unemployed, and will contain 8 episodes to start showing Ellen learning hobbies such as crocheting, bird watching and making cards. The series description says:
October 24 In Hip-Hop History: Aubrey 'Drake' Graham Is Born
There are several major dates in time that Drake has rapped about throughout the course of his career, but there's only one date that means the most to him. On October 24, 1986, Aubrey "Drake" Graham was born in Toronto, Canada to parents Sandi and Dennis Graham. Drake was only 15 when he launched his acting career by landing his breakthrough role in the teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. During that time, he also embraced his love for music. He eventually released his first mixtape Room For Improvement in 2006. A year later, the actor-rapper dropped his second project Comeback Season in 2007 via his newly founded imprint October's Very Own.
Vitamin String Quartet Release Album Of BTS Covers
Vitamin String Quartet is sharing an entire album of BTS covers. The classical music group focused on K-pop superstars since their "music is built for performance." Some of the tracks given the classical treatment include "Idol," "On," and "Lights." "Black Swan" was also featured as a ballet performance video backdrop.
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Which "Friends" Cast Member Stepped Up the Most To Help Matthew Perry?
Matthew Perry said that all of his "Friends" co-stars rallied around him when he struggled with addiction. But one of them did a little more than the others. In an interview with Diane Sawyer airing Friday night on ABC, he says it was Jennifer Aniston. Quote, "She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm grateful to her for that."
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
The Best And Funniest Tweets About The "House Of The Dragon" Season 1 Finale
"That finale took years off my life what the heck are we supposed to do now..."
Kim Kardashian condemns hate speech towards Jews amid Kanye West’s anti-Semitism
Kim Kardashian slammed hate speech, saying it’s “never OK or excusable” amid her ex-husband Kanye West’s ongoing anti-Semitic rants. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Monday. Her sisters, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, also shared matching statements to their own social media condemning anti-Semitism. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” they shared in posts on Monday. Kim’s support for the Jewish community comes amid the mounting backlash her ex-husband is...
