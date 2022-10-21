Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Aemond Targaryen is House of the Dragon’s most tragic character and its best villain
A Song of Ice and Fire has never lacked for compelling villains. While the most memorable tend to be the cruel and unrepentant monsters like Joffrey Baratheon or Ramsay Bolton, the ones that make the series special are its ambitious and complex schemers — a broad range that makes up everyone from Littlefinger and Cersei, to Tywin Lannister.
Polygon
Which dragon is Daemon singing to in House of the Dragon episode 10?
War is afoot in House of the Dragon episode 10, but the most important weapon is up in the air: dragons. Daemon is all over this, naturally, but one scene in the season 1 finale might throw off even the most dedicated viewers. As the literal name of the game...
Polygon
I could spend all day looking at House of the Dragon’s glowing map table
A lot happened in the season finale of House of the Dragon: Dragon fights! Court intrigue! Impending war!. But one thing stuck out more than the rest for me, and it’s that sick glowing map table at Dragonstone. Westeros has never looked better. Known as the Painted Table in...
Polygon
What House of the Dragon’s Dance of the Dragons means for the show’s future
You’ve probably noticed a drastic uptick in the kind of fantasy jargon that House of the Dragon fans like to throw around over the last couple of weeks. From the Greens to the Blacks, to the Dance of the Dragons itself, it can be pretty easy to lose the run of things. Fortunately, all you really need to know at this point is who’s batting for which team.
Polygon
The best sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix
Netflix’s library is vast, and even when you hone down by genre, there’s still way too much for any one person to sift through. That’s where we come in. We try and save you time by picking the best of the best, whether it’s the best thrillers, best horror, best comedies, best action movies, or just the best movies on Netflix.
Polygon
Where to find (almost) every Vaultlander in New Tales from the Borderlands
Throughout New Tales from the Borderlands, you’ll engage in plastic figurine combat using Vaultlanders, hidden collectibles scattered around Promethea. Finding all of the Vaultlanders can be a head-spinning task, one that may require you to play through the game multiple times. Some, too, appear to be available via external means (i.e., social media engagement).
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s big finale fight was what we’ve been waiting for
The season finale of House of the Dragon season 1 delivered on the title of the show more than any other episodes in the show’s run, with a dragon-centric hour of drama and intrigue. There was dragon inventory, dragon recruitment (via song!), and finally, our first dragon-vs.-dragon battle in the Thrones television universe.
Comments / 0