Read full article on original website
Related
CFOs Lean Toward Short-Term Investments Amid Stock Market Volatility
Whether it’s inflation volatility, market volatility or interest rate volatility, the uncertain macroeconomic landscape has had a huge impact on cross-border treasury management, forcing chief financial officers (CFOs) and treasurers to adopt strategies that will help hedge their businesses against the present mix of volatile markets. According to Anand...
Credit Key Raises $115M in Debt, Equity to Grow B2B BNPL
B2B payment solutions startup Credit Key raised $115 million in debt and equity funding for its point of sale (POS) eCommerce solution that provides businesses with an instant buy now, pay later (BNPL) function at checkout. The fresh funds will enable the company to expand the capital it can offer...
API Economy Paves Path to ‘Embedded Everything’
Within financial services, a “plug and play” approach that’s been made easy by a surge in simple API installations is paving the way toward embedded everything. Not only is there a blurring of the lines between all manner of interactions, where functions as distinct as subscriptions, investment management and payments all flow seamlessly together for end users.
Moneyhub Raises $39M, Plans International Expansion
U.K.-based payments platform Moneyhub has raised $39.5 million as it looks to expand its offerings amid the region’s continued embrace of open finance. According to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release, lead investors Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group will take minority stakes in the business, the company said, and will “each look to enhance their commercial propositions with Moneyhub’s services, using its Open Data technology to support strategic goals.”
WooCommerce, Payoneer Partner to Help Asian Merchants Sell Globally
ECommerce platform WooCommerce will soon make commerce payments technology company Payoneer’s Checkout plug-in available to its merchants across Asia, enabling them to start accepting payments from customers worldwide. The Checkout payment acceptance solutions is designed for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that offer direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales and aim to...
Resilience in a Time of Unrest
Amid economic uncertainty, businesses large and small need Payments services that are agile and flexible, Payoneer Chief Revenue Officer Robert Clarkson writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. The final quarter of 2022 is going to be a wild...
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?. Tech-driven consumers are usually the first to buy the latest connected device and the most willing to try cryptocurrency. Although they are just 15% of the overall consumer market, the decisions they make about technology are often a preview of what will define mainstream consumer behavior in the next few years.
87% of Consumers Say Inflation Outpaces Income Growth
Inflation continues to take a bite out of the household budget, to whittle away earnings power. In response, the belts are getting tighter and tighter as we all chase discounts and sometimes even lesser quality goods — all in the bid to conserve as much of the paycheck as possible.
BNY Mellon Targets Disbursement Desire With Payment Platform Vaia
Banking giant BNY Mellon has debuted Vaia, an aggregated payment platform that lets institutions in the U.S. meet a growing demand for faster digital disbursement payment options. By integrating with BNY Mellon, institutions can provide payees with access to a range of payment choices, including real-time payments via RTP, same-day...
Retailers Race to Respond as Consumers Recoil From Inflation
The big bite and impact that inflation is having on consumers is unavoidable right now, with shoppers sending a loud and clear message to retailers everywhere. “Our customers have made it clear that value is more important than ever this season,” Kohl’s CMO Christie Raymond said in a statement Monday (Oct. 24) announcing the department store’s launch of a month’s worth of holiday savings and deals.
Technology Helps Buyers and Suppliers Meet Economic Challenges
Payment solutions that offer flexibility, automation and reconciliation controls are key to ensuring growth for companies, Rick Kenneally, Chief Technology Officer at Boost B2B Payment Solutions, asserts in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. If there is one thing we...
Shrinking Basket Size a Puzzle for Online Grocery Retailers
Like all retailers and brands right now, online grocers are trying to navigate a tricky inflationary environment, albeit one with a unique twist as it pertains to a reduction in buying groceries online. As Scott Crawford, chief merchandising officer at FreshDirect, explained to PYMNTS, the confusion stems from the fact...
Are Retail Traders Bored Now That Bitcoin is Less Volatile?
Bitcoin’s biggest problem as a payments currency is its wild volatility, with a long history of rising and falling as much as 10% in a day. However, for bitcoin traders, the No. 1 cryptocurrency’s biggest problem is its current lack of volatility. While the number of consumers investing...
Capital on Tap Gets $110M Credit Facility to Build Central Finance Hub
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a $110 million corporate revolving credit facility and said it will use the funding to build a central finance hub that will help small businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom manage all aspects of their business finances. Already providing an...
Scale up Digital Capabilities Now to Stay Ahead Tomorrow
During times of crisis, digital capabilities become key to business survival, LS Retail CTO Dadi Karason writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. The war in Ukraine, skyrocketing utility prices, supply chain issues, growing inflation and decreased customer spending...
Plaid Takes First Plunge Into Web3 With Wallet Connector
Open banking platform Plaid is launching its first cryptocurrency product that will be a springboard to a suite of Web3-focused offerings. Wallet Onboard by Plaid enables crypto developers to plug into over 300 different self-custody crypto wallets through a single integration, including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet and Ledger, according to a blog post on Thursday (Oct. 20).
Fidelity Ups Digital Asset Hiring as Crypto Firms Struggle
Fidelity Investments will hire 100 more workers for its digital assets operations as it expands on its efforts to lure talent away from struggling crypto firms. A company representative told Bloomberg News that the new round of hiring will bring the headcount of Fidelity's digital asset business to about 500 by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The division had previously doubled its staff since May, the Sunday (Oct. 23) report from Bloomberg said.
Blockdaemon Onramp Offering Expanded Digital Assets with Zero Hash Collab
Node management and blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon is partnering with crypto-as-a-service infrastructure firm Zero Hash to power its new cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution. Blockdaemon Onramp, a cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, is integrating with Zero Hash’s API-driven infrastructure to natively offer customers crypto and fiat funding options, according to a press release...
Banks Take on Neobanks’ First Mover Advantage on Fees and Technology
In business, sometimes, the strategy is to be first — jumping into markets with new products and services, striving to capture consumers’ mind share, wallet share, and loyalty. And sometimes, the strategy can be to follow, but to be better and bigger, too. In financial services, we’re seeing...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0