ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mens Journal

Breckenridge Distillery’s Liquid Chef Shares How to Elevate Your Holiday Drinking

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 4 days ago

This article was produced in partnership with Breckenridge Distillery

Some of the best gifts are experiences: a dream vacation, a Michelin-star meal, an unforgettable concert. Drinking whiskey at the distillery where it’s made can be an amazing experience too—but what if you can’t get there?

When it comes to Breckenridge Distillery , that’s not a problem. Billie Keithley , the “liquid chef” at the internationally awarded distillery, says anyone can experience the most important part of its hospitality at home by taking the time to enjoy Breckenridge spirits—especially after a day of outdoor fun.

“These are beautiful sippers—nice spirits for sitting by the fireplace,” Keithley says, noting that while Breckenridge’s whiskeys and gin stand alone as neat pours, they’re also ideal for cocktails. Keithley uses ingredients as diverse as brown butter and pine sprigs to create her drinks, which range from light and fruity to spirit-forward and dark.

“When I start mixing and balancing a cocktail, I’m trying to elevate that profile, and accentuate the spirit,” she adds.

Elevation is key to both Keithley’s recipes and the spirits themselves. Located at 9,600 feet above sea level, Breckenridge Distillery is the world’s highest. The elevation impacts the maturation of its whiskeys and other brown spirits, and the pure Rocky Mountain water it uses is its secret weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6yyg_0ihrcUVp00
Courtesy Image

“We’re getting snowmelt that’s filtered, with perfect minerality for our spirits,” Keithley explains. The mineral-rich water not only allows the purest flavors of the spirits to shine, but adds essential texture, too. That velvety “chew” you get on a sip of Breckenridge Bourbon ? That’s the water working its magic.

Whether you’re a fan of bourbon, gin, or a softly spiced whiskey, there’s a Breckenridge spirit—and perfect holiday cocktail recipe—to suit your tastes and elevate your holiday entertaining. Keithley’s top advice: Use quality ingredients, ice, and glassware—and have fun!

Breckenridge Distillery's Best Holiday Cocktail Recipes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcTb3_0ihrcUVp00
Courtesy Image

1. Crisp Mountain Air

Serves 1

Spirit Spotlight: Breckenridge Bourbon

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Brown Butter Washed Breckenridge Bourbon (see below)
  • 2 oz tart cherry juice
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • ¾ oz brown sugar–allspice simple syrup (see below)
  • 3 drops blackstrap bitters
  • Garnish: brandied cherry

Instructions

  1. Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain and serve over ice, and garnish with a brandied cherry.
  2. To make Brown Butter Washed Breckenridge Bourbon: Over low-medium heat, add one stick of butter to a skillet. Let melt and brown slightly. Pour into a pitcher with one bottle of Breckenridge Bourbon. Place in freezer overnight. Skim off butter and strain through a cheesecloth before using.
  3. To make brown sugar–allspice simple syrup: Over medium heat, add 1 cup water, 6 oz brown sugar, and 1 oz muddled allspice berries. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool, bottle, and refrigerate.
Get it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yL5ZW_0ihrcUVp00
Courtesy Image

2. Obi-Wan Old Fashioned

Serves 1

Spirit Spotlight: Breckenridge Port Cask Finish

Ingredients:

  • 2 ½ oz Breckenridge Port Cask Finish
  • ½ oz raw simple syrup (see below)
  • 2-3 dashes barrel-aged bitters or Angostura bitters
  • Garnish: Luxardo cherry, orange peel

Instructions:

  1. Stir all ingredients with ice, and strain into a glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with cherry and orange peel.
  2. To make raw simple syrup: Over medium heat, combine 1 cup sugar in the raw and 1 cup water. Stir until dissolved, then let cool, bottle, and refrigerate.
Get it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZxsg_0ihrcUVp00
Courtesy Image

3. Whiskey Mulled Wine

Serves 6-7

Spirit Spotlight: Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey
  • 1 bottle Cabernet Sauvignon
  • 1 oz honey
  • 1 oz turbinado sugar
  • 1 tbsp cardamom seeds, muddled
  • 3 star anise
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 6 cloves
  • Peels from two oranges
  • 1 lemon, sliced

Instructions:

  1. Over low-med heat, combine all ingredients and stir to incorporate. Keep on this heat for 20 minutes, then turn to low and cover for 30 minutes. Taste, and strain when you have the balance you like.
  2. Return to low heat and serve in individual heat-proof cups, garnished with an orange slice, cinnamon stick, and star anise.
Get it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7Xn2_0ihrcUVp00
Courtesy Image

4. Horseshoe “Punch” Bowl

Serves 8-12

Spirit Spotlight: Breckenridge Rum Cask Finish

Ingredients:

  • 1 bottle Breckenridge Rum Cask Finish
  • 8 oz allspice-cardamom-clove syrup (see below)
  • 8 oz lemon juice
  • 2 oz orange juice
  • 12 oz ginger beer

Instructions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl and stir to incorporate. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve over large punch size cube. Garnish bowl with orange and lemon slices, cranberries, cinnamon sticks, mint, and shaved nutmeg.
  2. To make allspice-cardamom-clove syrup: Over medium heat, add 1 cup water, 1 cup turbinado sugar, 1 Tbsp. muddled allspice berries, 1 tsp muddled cardamom pods, and 3 cloves. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool, strain, bottle, and refrigerate.
Get it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApRl1_0ihrcUVp00
Courtesy Image

5. First Chair

Serves 1

Spirit Spotlight: Breckenridge Gin

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Breckenridge Gin
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • ¾ oz pine simple syrup (see below)
  • ½ oz egg white
  • Sparkling soda
  • Garnish: pine sprig and lemon zest

Instructions:

  1. Dry shake the first 4 ingredients (no ice). Add ice and shake again, then strain into glass. Top with sparkling soda and garnish with pine sprig and lemon zest.
  2. To make pine simple syrup: Over medium heat, combine 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar and ¼ cup rinsed edible pine needles. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool, strain, bottle, and refrigerate.
Get it

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

10 Boozy Barrel-Proof Bourbons to Drink Right Now

In the whiskey world, there are a few cut-and-dry phrases. These include terms like Bottled in Bond and small batch. The former means the whiskey in question follows the guidelines created in the Bottled In Bond Act of 1897. This includes aging the whiskey in a federally bonded warehouse and bottling it at 100 proof, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Mens Journal

Best Craft Vodkas That Are Anything but Neutral

For decades, the American regulations for vodka dictated that it had be neutral: no scent, no taste, nothing. Literally, the rules read: “Vodka is neutral spirits so distilled, or so treated after distillation with charcoal or other materials, as to be without distinctive character, aroma, taste or color.” Neutrality defined vodka to such an extent […]
Mens Journal

Jack Daniel’s Expands Experimental Whiskey Line With Toasted Maple Barrel Rye and Toasted Barrel Finished Rye

Jack Daniel’s just announced the eighth and ninth entries to its Distillery Series line of experimental whiskeys: Toasted Maple Barrel Rye and Toasted Barrel Finished Rye. They're available now, but only in Tennessee. Here's everything you need to know about the toasty new entrants. You already know the Lynchburg, TN, distillery produces the most popular […]
LYNCHBURG, TN
Mens Journal

30 Best Festbiers and Märzens to Celebrate Oktoberfest

For those who get to enjoy the change of seasons, fall is spectacular. Football season is underway and nobody’s out of the playoffs yet. Crisp, clear mornings call for boots and flannels, and chilly nights are best enjoyed with a warming dram of whiskey. Lest we forget the greatest fall arrival of all time: malty, […]
Mens Journal

Snow Boots Guide: The 11 Best Pairs of 2022

Trudging through the snow is tricky, and it can become downright dangerous if you’re not wearing the right footwear—frostbitten toes are nothing to joke about. Luckily, there’s no shortage of high-tech men’s winter snow boots on the market. When the flakes fly and the drifts get deep, a durable, water-resistant, and warm pair of snow […]
Mens Journal

Find Your Signature Look With Outpost Makers

This article was produced in partnership with Buckle Not all menswear brands have the power to transcend the workplace—to give you outfits suitable for morning coffee runs, work, and happy hour without ever having to change. Some lean too far into the latest fashion trends and others, well might as well be stuck in another […]
Mens Journal

Best Unexpected Foods You Can Grill That (Mostly) Aren’t Meat

In a grilling rut? Let us take you off the beaten path—and off the meat-en path—with some of the most unexpected foods you can grill, smoke, and barbecue to mix up your repertoire and impress your guests. “Just don’t try to experiment when you have guests coming," says pitmaster Rodney Scott, owner of five Rodney […]
MAINE STATE
Mens Journal

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

If you love beer, you're in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what's brewing, we're taste-testing and calling out […]
ASTORIA, OR
Mens Journal

Best Hotel Whiskey Collections to Sample Around the World

Every traveler has their reasons for zeroing in on specific hotels when it comes time to book. For some, it’s all about location, while others might prioritize on-site recreation opportunities, design aesthetics, or brand name recognition. Then, there are those who seek a different kind of on-site recreation: the ability to imbibe in style at […]
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy