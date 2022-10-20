Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning in Sidonia. Sheriff Terry McDade says the incident happened on Adams Road and began as a verbal domestic situation. Investigators believe the female victim was leaving in a vehicle when she was shot through the driver’s...
WBBJ
6 arrested for auto burglary during Madison County traffic stop
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men and four juveniles on Thursday in connection to an auto burglary. A news release states during the early morning hours on October 20, deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Ashport Road with no visible rear lights. Following...
WBBJ
Two-vehicle wreck slows traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a multi-car crash that happened in north Jackson Sunday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about the crash just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, they...
kbsi23.com
KY 125/Union City Highway in Fulton County back open after semi hauling meat overturns
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – All lanes of KY 125/Union City Highway are back open after a semi crash Monday morning. It happened just north of the KY 166/Middle Road Intersection in Fulton County. The truck was hauling a load of meat. The truck was removed while the trailer...
WBBJ
THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
radionwtn.com
Counterfeit Oxycodone Containing Fentanyl Leads To Arrests
Murray, Ky.–Calloway County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation into potential Fentanyl trafficking which has resulted in arrests at a Murray home. The investigation ultimately led detectives and deputies to 157 Welch Dr. in Murray, KY. Controlled drug purchases were made which resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/21/22 – 10/24/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/24/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
newsleaderonline.com
Carroll County Sheriff Reports
Kenneth Dale Fowler, 34, of Hollow Rock, was charged with theft (over $10,000 and less than $60,000) with a vandalism charge (over $1,000). On October 7, Dispatch received a call in regard to a stolen vehicle from an address on Old Bruceton Road. The owner, Michael Presson, stated a white male in his 30s walked up to him, asked for a ride and said he lost his money. Presson went inside to retrieve a flashlight when the male took his vehicle. The vehicle is a red 2013 Toyota Camry valued at $23,000. The defendant, Kenny Fowler, was located later and arrested for active outstanding warrants. In Fowler’s possession was a key to the stolen 2013 red Toyota Camry. Fowler led deputies to Marlboro Road, to a wooded area to locate to vehicle. The vehicle was recovered with scratches all over and damage to the front end.
radionwtn.com
Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire
Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
thunderboltradio.com
Power Outage Reported in Union City
The Union City Energy Authority says a squirrel caused a power outage on Sunday morning. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said the outage effected approximately 1,900 homes and businesses at around 10:30. Ross said the squirrel climbed into the substation bus work on Reelfoot Avenue. After a check for damage,...
Woman arrested after swallowing bag of heroin during traffic stop
A woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after police say she ingested a bag of heroin during a traffic stop in Stewart County.
WBBJ
Train hits pickup truck hauling equipment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders rushed to the scene of a crash of a train versus pick-up truck on Wednesday. Our crews found the crash at the intersection of Old Medina Road and Bakers Chapel Road after the train collided with a Silverado hauling a trailer full of lawn maintenance equipment.
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
WBBJ
Two mayors send letter about roads to TDOT
JACKSON, Tenn. — The mayor of Jackson has reached out to state legislatures about the road conditions in Jackson. Friday, Mayor Scott Conger and Mayor Jim Strickland joined together to send an email to the Tennessee Department of Transportation about road conditions in West Tennessee. Conger says the reason...
WBBJ
2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
newsleaderonline.com
General Sessions Report
The following cases were heard in Carroll County General Sessions Court on October 12. Michael Gukeisen, Terry Road, Huntingdon. Meth – possession or casual exchange. Cyra S. Napier, Highway 48, Centerville. Evading arrest, reckless endangerment – vehicle/felony, resisting arrest, driving while license suspended – 2nd or subsequent offense, driving on roadways laned for traffic, speeding, display of registration plates violation.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
WBBJ
Local volunteer firefighters host fun community event
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.–The Terry Volunteer Fire Department showed their appreciation to the community with a fun event for families. They embraced the spooky season by hosting a trunk or treat. Members of the community donated the candy, while others came and set up with costumes and a smile. “We’re...
radionwtn.com
Beautiful Sunset Over Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Our area has had some spectacular sunsets lately and Saturday night was no exception. Josh Wooten of Paris captured the sun setting over downtown Paris–even the street lights matched the yellow of the sky. (Josh Wooten photo).
Comments / 0