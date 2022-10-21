ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

luxury-houses.net

Seeking for $7.499 Million, This Majestic Hilltop Estate with Breathtaking Views in Henderson exudes Undeniable Ease and Grace

The Home in Henderson, a hilltop sanctuary tucked within luxuriant privacy with sweeping views of mountains, the city, and the strip exudes undeniable ease and grace is now available for sale. This estate located at 509 Dragon Gate Ct, Henderson, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
TheStreet

New Las Vegas Strip Casino Reinvents a Sin City Staple

The covid pandemic literally stopped Las Vegas' growing momentum in its tracks. In February 2020, the city had just added the former Oakland Raiders and a number of new casino projects were in the works, with one nearing completion. That doesn't seem like a big deal given the massive construction...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)

—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ionnewsroom.com

American Nevada Company welcomes new association manager

American Nevada Company has hired Michelle Lancara for the role of association manager. A licensed real estate property manager, Lancara brings more than 10 years of experience in multi-family, residential and commercial real estate management to American Nevada. In her new position at American Nevada Company, Lancara assists homeowners association...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas rent trends, Rent.com says national monthly rent trending downward

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rent.com shows prices dropping nationally, but not so much for our Las Vegas market. The Nevada State Apartment Association report says that Las Vegas apartment rents are starting to decline but that’s comparing quarters. The NVSAA says the asking rent during the third quarter averaged $1,451 per month. That’s down from $1,480 during the second quarter, but up from $1,403 last year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas

When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
LAS VEGAS, NV
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Henderson, Nevada

Henderson is in Clark County, Nevada, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Las Vegas, with a scorching desert climate. Henderson, Nevada, has been ranked among America’s best places to live, and there are plenty of fun things to do. Surrounded by top tourist attractions and places to visit, Henderson...
HENDERSON, NV

