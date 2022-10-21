Read full article on original website
Elizabeth “Betty” R. Ruppert, 90
Elizabeth “Betty” Ruppert of Montgomery Township died on October 3. Born in Plainfield, Betty graduated from Bound Brook High School and resided in Montgomery Township since 1964. A charter member of the Montgomery United Methodist Church, Betty worked at Orchard Road School, and later for the Township of Montgomery. She enjoyed knitting for charities, jigsaw puzzles and exercising in the pool at her gym.
John Briddon Stites, 66
John Briddon Stites, 66, of Skillman died on October 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl Dettmar Stites and their daughter, Kyle Gosselink, son-in-law Peter Gosselink, granddaughters Eve Stefani and Wilhelmina Ann Gosselink, his parents Charles and Anne Stites, sisters Deborah Stites-Williams and Jennifer Pike, brother Eric Stites and his wife Katie Peternell, father-in-law William Dettmar and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ken and Stacey Girt. He is predeceased by his mother-in-law Ruth Ann Dettmar and brother-in-law Mark Dettmar, grandparents, John B. and Elizabeth King and Florence Stites.
Police Looking for Witnesses of Fatal Car Accident in Hillsborough
Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at the intersection of Marshall and Amwell roads in Hillsborough in the morning hours today (Thursday, October 20). Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said that Hillsborough police officers were dispatched to the intersection at 6:37 am today for a multiple car accident. Upon arrival, the officers determined that the accident had resulted in one fatality. As a result, members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to investigate along, with members of the Hillsborough Police Department.
Indecent Exposure Arrest in Montgomery Township
A juvenile reported to Montgomery police that an unknown male pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her as she was walking by him in an unidentified Montgomery Township school during a private function on Saturday, October 1. Shuai Shen of Princeton. Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and...
Monty School Board Candidates Answer Voters' Questions, Define Issues & Clarify Their Positions
Montgomery School Board candidates had an opportunity to introduce themselves to voters via television, live stream, and on-demand during a forum held at Montgomery High School on Tuesday, October 11. The six candidates who participated offered similar views on ensuring school safety, retaining teachers during a time when many are leaving the profession, and boosting social-emotional support for students who were forced to learn via a laptop for almost two years because of the pandemic.
Monty Full Day Kindergarten to Be Slightly More Costly to Taxpayers than Originally Reported
Montgomery and Rocky Hill voters are deciding upon a referendum question — asking taxpayers to pay for full day kindergarten. The school superintendent sent an email to the community on Friday, saying the tax increase to property owners was mistakenly calculated by the school's administrators. For the average Montgomery...
A Return to Art
The Montgomery Arts Council is looking forward to its upcoming second “A Return to Art” exhibit and sale, featuring local and regional New Jersey artists. After drawing several hundred attendees from around the region last year, along with positive feedback from the artists who participated, the arts council is planning on making this an annual event.
Every Button Has a Story
Are you a collector? Did you love poking into your grandmother’s button box? The New Jersey State Button Society (NJSBS) offers nine opportunities to discover the fascination of collectible clothing buttons this month. Button collector Barbara Figge Fox of Skillman says: “Whether you are fascinated with their artistic quality,...
Princeton Montessori School in Monty Goes 90% Solar
Princeton Montessori School, located on Cherry Valley Road in Montgomery, is pleased to announce that its campus is now powered primarily by solar energy. After a year-long process, including research, procurement and installation, the school - which serves approximately 200 students from infancy through 8th grade - flipped the switch to solar last month and is proud to be getting 90% of its energy from the sun.
Montgomery Promenade Developer Plans to Break Ground in January, with a Grand Opening in Summer 2024
A developer plans to break ground in January on the 54-acre wooded meadow next to Princeton Airport in Montgomery Township. Plans for a mall on this site have been before the Montgomery Planning Board for more than 15 years — mostly by Madison Marquette (the national firm behind the re-development of Asbury Park).
Planet Networks Broadband May Come to Monty
Montgomery Township Committee heard a presentation recently from Robert Boyle, the founder and CEO of Planet Networks — an Internet service provider. Boyle said his company provides high-speed fiber Internet to “hard to reach” places. “Almost everyone has heard of Verizon Fios, which is the gold standard,” he said. “We use the same technology. We’re just not Verizon.”
Vincent Barragan, Candidate for Montgomery Township Committee 2022
Global corporate finance, Johnson & Johnson. School in 1996. He earned a certificate of completion from the U.S. Army ROTC program at Fordham University, where he was a member of the National Society of Pershing Rifles. He completed his bachelor’s degree at the New York University School of Business. He...
Jarrett Quick, Candidate for Montgomery Township Committee 2022
Contract administrator for the State of New Jersey (Department of Children and Families) since 2012. Also, a referee for adult men’s recreational ice hockey. Earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from New England College. Family/Personal:. Jarrett Quick, 39, lived in Hillsborough most of his life. He moved...
How a Montgomery Resident’s Lexus Ended Up in Turkmenistan
It was a far-flung mystery for Scott Gurian, host of the “Far from Home” podcast. Gurian was traveling across Asia on a roadtrip six years ago, when his car broke down in Turkmenistan, in the middle of the desert. He met a guy named Oraz, after he managed to get towed to a garage.
