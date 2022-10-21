Read full article on original website
Related
What's next for the Padres' roster after their improbable postseason run?
The Padres made it to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, but their season came to a close yesterday when they were knocked off by the Phillies in five games. San Diego now turns its attention to the offseason, where they’ll face a decent amount of possible roster turnover around a star-studded core.
Clayton McCullough among finalists for Royals vacant manager position
Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough has interviewed for the vacant Royals managerial post, and is considered a finalist for the job, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. It’s been previously reported that the Royals have interviewed Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro. They’ve also looked in-house as well, interviewing current bench coach Pedro Grifol, third base coach Vance Wilson and Triple-A skipper Scott Thorman. It’s not clear if any of those names are considered finalists.
How the Phillies built their NL Championship team
After reaching the postseason in 2011, the Phillies didn’t even post a winning record until their modest 82-80 effort in 2021. Between the dismantling of their 2008 championship core, a rebuild, and then a few stalled attempts at returning to contention, it has often been a frustrating (phrustrating?) decade for Philadelphia baseball fans…until it suddenly wasn’t. The Phillies went 87-75 this season to claim the final NL wild-card berth, and then upset the Cardinals, Braves, and Padres in a magical playoff run that has resulted in the franchise’s eighth National League pennant.
Dodgers expected to pursue Aaron Judge and move Mookie Betts to 2B?
The Dodgers are annually mentioned as possible suitors for the best players available on the open market, and they’re likely to be in the mix for the upcoming offseason’s #1 free agent. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that L.A. could make a run at Aaron Judge, which he suggests could be tied to a willingness to move star right fielder Mookie Betts to second base more regularly to accommodate Judge.
Report: Royals interview three in-house candidates for vacant manager position
The Royals are already known to have interviewed Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as they look for a replacement for manager Mike Matheny, who was dismissed at the season’s end. Anne Rogers of MLB.com adds that they’ve also interviewed a trio of...
Tigers name Rob Metzler assistant general manager
The Tigers announced Tuesday that they hired Rays senior director of amateur scouting Rob Metzler as a vice president and assistant general manager. His hiring comes just one day after longtime assistant GM David Chadd and the organization parted ways. Detroit also dismissed former amateur scouting director Scott Pleis earlier this month.
A breakout reliever in the desert: All-Star Joe Mantiply
Amidst a rebuild, the Arizona Diamondbacks are finally seeing the fruits of their labor. Led by promising starters Zac Gallen, 2.54 ERA in 184 innings, and Merrill Kelly, 3.37 ERA in 200 1/3 innings, and backed offensively by a quartet of promising young outfield talent, Alek Thomas, Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy, and Corbin Carroll, the D-Backs are quickly re-entering a competitive window.
Tigers, assistant GM David Chadd part ways
The Tigers and assistant GM David Chadd have mutually agreed to part ways, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News was among those to report. According to McCosky, the sides discussed the possibility of Chadd remaining in the organization in a different role, but that did not end up coming to fruition.
Marlins hiring Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker as manager
The Marlins are filling their vacant managerial position by hiring Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. As another disappointing season was winding down in Miami, it was reported that manager Don Mattingly and the club would mutually part ways. Over the past few weeks, recent reporting indicated that the final four candidates were Schumaker, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas. It now appears that Schumaker nudged out his competition and will take over as the new bench boss for the Fish.
Former Pittsburgh Penguin Phil Kessel sets NHL ironman record, scores 400th goal
LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights forward and former Pittsburgh Penguin Phil Kessel has broken the NHL record for consecutive games played. Kessel took the ice on the opening shift for Vegas at San Jose for his 990th consecutive game played. Kessel has matched defenseman Keith Yandle’s record for...
Do the Braves have the financial ability to be active this offseason?
Among the biggest questions on the minds of Braves fans at the moment are whether star shortstop Dansby Swanson will be retained and whether speculation about a run at Jacob deGrom, who’ll opt out of his Mets contract in a couple weeks, will come to fruition. Either of those...
Marlins interview Astros exec Oz Ocampo for assistant GM position
The Miami Marlins have interviewed Astros executive Oz Ocampo for an assistant general manager position reports Jon Morosi of MLBNetwork. With Derek Jeter’s surprise departure as the Marlins’ CEO back in February and manager Don Mattingly’s announcement that he would not be returning to the Marlins for the 2023 season, general manager Kim Ng has been tasked with both rebuilding the Marlins’ organization and roster. Miami currently has two other assistant GMs, Daniel Greenlee, who joined the organization in 2017, and Brian Chattin, who has been with the organization for over a decade.
Mets finalizing extension with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner
The Mets are finalizing a contract extension with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post. Assuming the deal is completed, it’ll keep the 36-year-old in the role for at least a fourth season. A former Mets pitcher, Hefner has quickly risen through the coaching...
Assessing the Chicago White Sox's offseason outlook
Aside from a new manager, the White Sox don’t seem destined for a major shakeup after a very disappointing 2022 season. Lance Lynn, SP: $19.5M through 2023. Includes $18M club option ($1M buyout) for 2024. Yasmani Grandal, C: $18.25M through 2023. Yoan Moncada, 3B: $46M through 2024. Includes $25M...
Orioles to add former MLB utility player Cody Asche to coaching staff
The Orioles are set to add Cody Asche to their major league coaching staff, reports Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. He’ll take on the role of offensive strategy coach. The remainder of Brandon Hyde’s staff is expected to return for 2023, Kubatko adds, meaning the O’s are just adding an extra position.
Previewing the 2022-23 free agent class: Designated hitter
Obviously, any hitter is capable of serving as a DH. Many of the players we’ve mentioned at other positions in this series will see sporadic time at DH next year, typically as a way to get them off their feet defensively for a game without pulling their bats completely from the lineups. For simplicity’s sake, we’ll draw the line here at players who either started 40+ games at designated hitter or played more games at DH than at any other position this year. It’s an admittedly arbitrary cutoff but filters out most players who spent a significant portion of their time in the field (and were thus covered in one of our earlier positional previews).
Offseason outlook for the Los Angeles Angels
Despite the continued excellence of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels had another disappointing season in 2022. With Ohtani one year from free agency and the team for sale, will 2023 be the last hurrah before a huge turning point for the organization?. Guaranteed contracts. Mike Trout, OF: $283M...
Guardians have some tough middle infield decisions to make
Two months ago, I wrote about Andres Gimenez’s 2022 breakout and how it was a critical factor in propelling the Guardians toward what would eventually be their first division title since 2018. Gimenez finished strong following that Aug. 30 writing, going on to bat .282/.387/.385 in his final 137 plate appearances.
Mariners could be in position to deal from starting pitching depth
Going into next year, the Mariners have considerable depth in their rotation. Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray are locked in for the foreseeable future on nine-figure contracts, while both Logan Gilbert and George Kirby proved this season that they fit right in as capable starters who can take the ball in the playoffs. One might expect Chris Flexen, coming off a solid season at the back of Seattle’s rotation that saw him vest an $8M option for the 2023 season, to bring up the rear.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0