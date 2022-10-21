DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 21, 2022) — Join us, free of charge, at the Figge Art Museum for this engaging and important dialogue with Dr Jud Newborn. Jud Newborn — a New York-based author who’s an expert on the Holocaust — will speak to Quad Cities audiences Friday, October 21, 6-8PM, on Sophie and Hans Scholl, young Christian siblings (former fanatical Hitler Youth leaders in Germany) who became fearless leaders of The White Rose movement that spoke out against the Nazi regime during World War II.

