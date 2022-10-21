Read full article on original website
Countywide Burn Ban in Effect for Scott County, Iowa
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 21, 2022) — The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the local Fire Chiefs and the State Fire Marshalls Office, has determined that open burning constitutes a danger to life and property in Scott County, Iowa. Therefore, pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1), a Burn Ban is in effect as of 10/21/2022, 09:00AM for all of Scott County, Iowa.
Speaking Truth to Power: NOW FREE
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 21, 2022) — Join us, free of charge, at the Figge Art Museum for this engaging and important dialogue with Dr Jud Newborn. Jud Newborn — a New York-based author who’s an expert on the Holocaust — will speak to Quad Cities audiences Friday, October 21, 6-8PM, on Sophie and Hans Scholl, young Christian siblings (former fanatical Hitler Youth leaders in Germany) who became fearless leaders of The White Rose movement that spoke out against the Nazi regime during World War II.
