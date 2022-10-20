Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire
Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
WBBJ
Two-vehicle wreck slows traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a multi-car crash that happened in north Jackson Sunday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about the crash just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, they...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/21/22 – 10/24/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/24/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
6 arrested for auto burglary during Madison County traffic stop
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men and four juveniles on Thursday in connection to an auto burglary. A news release states during the early morning hours on October 20, deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Ashport Road with no visible rear lights. Following...
radionwtn.com
Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
newsleaderonline.com
Carroll County Sheriff Reports
Kenneth Dale Fowler, 34, of Hollow Rock, was charged with theft (over $10,000 and less than $60,000) with a vandalism charge (over $1,000). On October 7, Dispatch received a call in regard to a stolen vehicle from an address on Old Bruceton Road. The owner, Michael Presson, stated a white male in his 30s walked up to him, asked for a ride and said he lost his money. Presson went inside to retrieve a flashlight when the male took his vehicle. The vehicle is a red 2013 Toyota Camry valued at $23,000. The defendant, Kenny Fowler, was located later and arrested for active outstanding warrants. In Fowler’s possession was a key to the stolen 2013 red Toyota Camry. Fowler led deputies to Marlboro Road, to a wooded area to locate to vehicle. The vehicle was recovered with scratches all over and damage to the front end.
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
WBBJ
2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
WBBJ
THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
radionwtn.com
Counterfeit Oxycodone Containing Fentanyl Leads To Arrests
Murray, Ky.–Calloway County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation into potential Fentanyl trafficking which has resulted in arrests at a Murray home. The investigation ultimately led detectives and deputies to 157 Welch Dr. in Murray, KY. Controlled drug purchases were made which resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
WBBJ
Festival being held to help West Tennessee’s homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local festival is being held for the homeless community. Krewfest is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be Krewfest’s third event. There will be many activities for adults and children. It will include trick or treating, a costume contest, food, games, and much more.
2 arrested following separate drug busts in Stewart County
Two people were arrested in Stewart County after being caught with drugs.
kbsi23.com
KY 125/Union City Highway in Fulton County back open after semi hauling meat overturns
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – All lanes of KY 125/Union City Highway are back open after a semi crash Monday morning. It happened just north of the KY 166/Middle Road Intersection in Fulton County. The truck was hauling a load of meat. The truck was removed while the trailer...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
newsleaderonline.com
Huntingdon Police Department Reports
On October 4, Dispatch received a call-in reference to a stolen vehicle. The caller was the owner of the 2020 red and black Polaris Ranger, who stated they noticed it was gone when they returned home from work and still had their set of keys. The front panel of the vehicle is missing, and the windshield has a scratch. The Polaris Ranger has a hard top with no back glass in it, with a bench seat, and a receiver hitch with a 1&7/8-inch ball. The vehicle was possibly taken after 9:21 p.m. on October 4, and is valued at $18,500. This case is still under investigation.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning in Sidonia. Sheriff Terry McDade says the incident happened on Adams Road and began as a verbal domestic situation. Investigators believe the female victim was leaving in a vehicle when she was shot through the driver’s...
WBBJ
Local volunteer firefighters host fun community event
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.–The Terry Volunteer Fire Department showed their appreciation to the community with a fun event for families. They embraced the spooky season by hosting a trunk or treat. Members of the community donated the candy, while others came and set up with costumes and a smile. “We’re...
newsleaderonline.com
Michael A. Ivy 1967-2022
Michael Anthony “Mikey” Ivy, 55, of Bruceton passed away Saturday, October 15 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 20 at 2pm at Bruceton Funeral Home with John Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Hebron Church Cemetery. Michael was born on July...
WBBJ
Body found in Milan, police confirm
MILAN, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon, a person was found dead in a vehicle. We received a call about a large police presence on College Street in Milan. Our crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to find an abundance of people, Milan Police officers, ambulances, the TN Bureau of Investigation, and caution tape surrounding an apartment complex on College Street.
