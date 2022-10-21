Read full article on original website
hiconsumption.com
The 10 Best Dog Harnesses to Buy for Your Pet
Although dog harnesses predate the modern-day leash by hundreds and hundreds of years, the technology is still being evolved and adapted all the time. Invented for sledding sometime around the turn of the first millennia, these devices are now used as a way to keep our pets safe when out and about. Inarguably a better option for owners with larger dogs who pull, harnesses can also be invaluable for those traveling with their pups in the car or tethering them down.
petguide.com
Survey: Over 50% of Pet Owners to Take Their Pet Trick or Treating
Autumn is here – and it’s the favorite season of the year for many people, for some particularly because it is the time when we celebrate Halloween! And if Halloween is a holiday near and dear to your heart, it only makes sense you’d want to share it with your four-legged best friend. Trick or treating is one of the most loved Halloween traditions, and this year, more and more pet parents are deciding to bring their pets to enjoy the fun of getting free treats (an activity all pets love, you’ll agree).
Small and Low Maintenance Pets That are Good Company
They are unusual and some of them not affectionate as a loving dog or even a cat but they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. Any animal can be an emotional support animal so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Best Dog Breeds to Have as Pets
According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
akc.org
Can Dogs See Ghosts?
While there are people who believe in the paranormal, have you ever wondered whether your dog is able to sense the spirits? After all, canines have extraordinary senses that are much sharper than a human’s. And wouldn’t it be comforting to know that your dog is able to detect a loved one who has passed on?
msn.com
The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets
Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog
“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
CMPD Urgently Seeking Homes For Dogs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is urgently seeking dog adoptions.
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dogs as Pets: The Chihuahua
America loves their pets! There is no denying that. Most people today who own a dog consider their canine furball as a member of the family and rightly so. For if you don’t……buy a fish. Dogs for centuries have provided their human counterparts with love, affection, and...
msn.com
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
Reasons to Spay or Neuter Your Pet
Owning a pet is a big responsibility, one that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Your cute and cuddly kitten is going to grow up into a cat that may prefer to spend time outdoors (than beside you on the couch). Your little puppy may become over fifty pounds, so it isn’t going to be cute when he jumps on you at that size. In fact, he could seriously hurt you!
pethelpful.com
Pet Possum's Adorable Halloween Costume Makes Him Our New Superhero
When you think of totally adorable pets you'd like to own, you may consider dogs or cats or even cows. But you probably aren't even considering the utterly adorable pet that @Vincent_van-poss has, and that is a small, floofy, hilarious possum. Not only does Vincent enjoy snuggles with mom, eating...
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
Wanna See Something BOOtiful? Upstate NY Pets Dressed for Halloween!
It's that time of year and why should humans have all the fun? These Capital Region pets are all dressed up for Halloween. If you are still wondering how to dress up your furry friend, this may give you some inspiration.
CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week
Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
pethelpful.com
Fun Halloween Craft to Do With Dogs Is a Must for October
A lot of people consider their dogs to be their kids. They love celebrating holidays with them, they dress them in adorable outfits, and they take them everywhere they're allowed. We love our dogs! They are our babies!. Another super fun and cute way to celebrate your dog being your...
People
The 34 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Forget your own ensemble, the Halloween costume that draws the most attention will be the one your dog is wearing. Halloween costumes for dogs span the gamut of adorable, hilarious, and everything in between. When you’re planning a look for your furry companion, you should consider the size of the dog, materials, and durability of the costume. (Will your dog chew through it? Is it machine-washable?)
BARK Expands Food Offering To Serve Ten Breeds Plus Puppies
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the Company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age.
