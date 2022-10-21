Read full article on original website
WooCommerce, Payoneer Partner to Help Asian Merchants Sell Globally
ECommerce platform WooCommerce will soon make commerce payments technology company Payoneer’s Checkout plug-in available to its merchants across Asia, enabling them to start accepting payments from customers worldwide. The Checkout payment acceptance solutions is designed for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that offer direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales and aim to...
Consumers Order Fewer Prepared Food Deliveries as Prices Climb
Orders for delivery of takeout food via mobile app have reportedly slipped as restaurants have raised prices and some delivery companies have boosted their fees in an inflationary environment. Higher prices have added to the pressures delivery companies were already facing as the pandemic-driven lockdowns — which drove orders for...
Ex-PayPal CEO Wants Middle-Income Earners to Reach ‘Nirvana’ With Credit Card Platform
Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris has launched Nirvana Money, a credit card product for middle-income earners as consumers work to keep their heads above water amid inflation. The company combines “the best features of a credit card, a bank account and a gamified rewards program into a single card,” according to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release.
Moneyhub Raises $39M, Plans International Expansion
U.K.-based payments platform Moneyhub has raised $39.5 million as it looks to expand its offerings amid the region’s continued embrace of open finance. According to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release, lead investors Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group will take minority stakes in the business, the company said, and will “each look to enhance their commercial propositions with Moneyhub’s services, using its Open Data technology to support strategic goals.”
How Banks and Merchants Can Drive Customer Digital Engagement
In an environment where consumers are tightening their belts and rethinking brand loyalty, item-level data can be key for retailers, Banyan founder and CEO Jehan Luth writes in “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” a new PYMNTS eBook. Merchants and financial institutions that...
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Macy’s and Dick’s Join Retailers in Trimming Holiday Hiring
Retailers and other employers who engage in seasonal hiring are facing a season of rising prices, reduced consumer spending and worries about a recession. As Barrons reported Sunday, this has led some retailers to cut back on hiring seasonal workers this year or to simply not release hiring goals for 2022.
As Consumers Seek Access to Funds, Look to the D-Suite to Differentiate
As demand for credit grows amid economic challenges, digital capacities provide the differentiation issuers need to stand out, i2c Chief Product Officer Ava Kelly writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. With inflation steadily driving prices up it’s safe...
Deliveroo Says Grocery Delivery Orders Still Rising Despite Inflation
Contrary to the behavior one might expect in the face of skyrocketing inflation, United Kingdom-based food delivery service Deliveroo is noticing growth in its grocery delivery business. On a call with analysts Friday (Oct. 21) discussing the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial results, Co-founder and CEO Will Shu noted that, in...
FLEETCOR Purchases Lodging Provider Roomex To Boost B2B Lodging
Business payment company FLEETCOR has said it will be buying European workforce lodging provider Roomex, which will help the company add to its lodging business and help it expand more internationally, a press release said. Roomex is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has 600 workforce business customers, who have stayed...
Bank of America Expands Reporting, Forecasting in AR Matching Solution
Bank of America has added more reporting and new forecasting capabilities to Intelligent Receivables, its accounts receivables (AR) matching solution. With these new capabilities, the solution will provide clients with insights based on historical trends and customer behavior, Bank of America said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release. “The...
Today in the Connected Economy: Google Turns Its Eye to Visual Shopping
Today in the connected economy, Google debuts more tools to make users’ buying experience more visual, part of a larger effort to make its sites more shoppable. Plus, J.P. Morgan teams with Sightline Payments to expand its gaming payments operations, while NatWest launches a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the United Kingdom with the help of BaaS company Vodeno.
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch BNPL, Mobile App, Storefront
Today in B2B payments, Ionia and Certegy roll out a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, Wave debuts a new mobile app for small business owners and Jimmy Brings launches a new storefront. Plus, Capital on Tap secures a $110 million credit facility to build a central finance hub for small businesses, while Credit Key Raises $115 million for its B2B BNPL solution.
SpotOn Adds Event Capabilities as POS Providers Compete to Do It All
SpotOn is looking to set its restaurant point-of-sale (POS) offerings apart with increasingly comprehensive solutions, most recently announcing Tuesday (Oct. 18) the launch of Experiences by SpotOn Reserve, powering reservation and waitlist features for special events. The feature enables event-specific menus, private dining room bookings, POS integrations and other capabilities....
Exits, Partnerships Signal Ongoing Shakeup In Competitive EU Q-Commerce Market
The global delivery food market has been going through a shakeup this year, one that has been defined by high-profile exits, partnerships and consolidation moves as industry players seek to gain an edge in the fast-growing, competitive European quick commerce market. Two months after announcing a plan to exit the...
Blockdaemon Onramp Offering Expanded Digital Assets with Zero Hash Collab
Node management and blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon is partnering with crypto-as-a-service infrastructure firm Zero Hash to power its new cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution. Blockdaemon Onramp, a cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, is integrating with Zero Hash’s API-driven infrastructure to natively offer customers crypto and fiat funding options, according to a press release...
Technology Helps Buyers and Suppliers Meet Economic Challenges
Payment solutions that offer flexibility, automation and reconciliation controls are key to ensuring growth for companies, Rick Kenneally, Chief Technology Officer at Boost B2B Payment Solutions, asserts in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. If there is one thing we...
Capital on Tap Gets $110M Credit Facility to Build Central Finance Hub
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a $110 million corporate revolving credit facility and said it will use the funding to build a central finance hub that will help small businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom manage all aspects of their business finances. Already providing an...
Scale up Digital Capabilities Now to Stay Ahead Tomorrow
During times of crisis, digital capabilities become key to business survival, LS Retail CTO Dadi Karason writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. The war in Ukraine, skyrocketing utility prices, supply chain issues, growing inflation and decreased customer spending...
Banks Take on Neobanks’ First Mover Advantage on Fees and Technology
In business, sometimes, the strategy is to be first — jumping into markets with new products and services, striving to capture consumers’ mind share, wallet share, and loyalty. And sometimes, the strategy can be to follow, but to be better and bigger, too. In financial services, we’re seeing...
