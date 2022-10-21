Read full article on original website
Lymphedema: Prevention and Treatment/Gilda's Club
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 24, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 6-7PM, at our Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road Suit, Moline, IL 61265. Come learn about lymphedema,...
For the first time, Mercado on Fifth hosts 'Dia de los Muertos' parade
MOLINE, Ill. — Mercado on Fifth brought new and unique festivities to the Quad Cities over the weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 22, it hosted the ‘Dia de los Muertos’ parade in downtown Moline. "It was a lot of work, I didn't know exactly what to expect,” said...
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
ourquadcities.com
Halpin, Thoms go head-to-head on SAFE-T Act & inflation policy
Illinois State Senate candidates for 36th District appear on '4 the Record'. We are getting close to the midterm election that’s 16 days away. We will spend the three programs we have before that highlighting three races for open seats on the ballot: A state senate race in Iowa, a state senate race in Illinois, and a county attorney’s race in Iowa.
KWQC
Benefit held Saturday for Bettendorf woman battling rare autoimmune disease
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman who has been fighting a rare autoimmune disease for 20 years may have found the answer she’s seeking. Jackie Celske said three different Iowa City specialists tried drugs, surgeries, and other treatments, but nothing helped. Then she went to Florida for a new approach.
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Performance Deemed Acceptable by Iowa Department of Education
The Iowa Department of Education released the results of their online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Washington...
Sioux City Journal
Davenport high school students assemble "Green Teams," launch first official environmental service project.
After taking a day to detox from finals week, a group of Davenport high school students spent part of their Sunday weeding the Living Lands and Waters tree nursery. This was the first official project for the group, now known as the "DCSD Green Teams" — an initiative spearheaded by North High School senior Landen Freeman after working for Green Iowa AmeriCorps this summer.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City
Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
QC Teacher Of The Week: Kris Castelluccio At Davenport West High School
It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
This Is The Cheapest House In The Quad Cities
We've looked at some of the cheapest houses in the Quad Cities before. So far the lowest we have seen was $9,900. That record is now broken. The house that broke the record has been on the market for 85 days at the time of writing this. The Other Houses.
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Iowa’s horrendous start
The struggles of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense have been heavily publicized this season, and things did not get easier in their matchup on Saturday against the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw a brutal interception on the first play of the game, throwing it right...
ourquadcities.com
Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad
A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
4 new businesses open in remodeled century-old LeClaire building
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — LeClaire's retail sector is growing with the addition of four new stores just off the downtown strip. A LeClaire couple recently bought the century-old red brick building at 423 Cody Road and restored it for businesses to move into the new suites. The building was...
ourquadcities.com
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
KWQC
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
KCJJ
ICPD: Suspect in series of thefts claimed to be lead singer of famous rock band, then NFL quarterback
Iowa City Police say a suspect in a series of thefts claimed to be both a lead singer of a famous rock band and an NFL quarterback when caught by officers. Police were called to a shoplifting report at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go just before 3am Wednesday. The suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Donnie Reed of Westwinds Drive, allegedly stole a bottle of Tito’s Vodka worth $21.49.
