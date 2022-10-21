ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

rcreader.com

Lymphedema: Prevention and Treatment/Gilda's Club

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 24, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 6-7PM, at our Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road Suit, Moline, IL 61265. Come learn about lymphedema,...
MOLINE, IL
B102.7

This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Halpin, Thoms go head-to-head on SAFE-T Act & inflation policy

Illinois State Senate candidates for 36th District appear on '4 the Record'. We are getting close to the midterm election that’s 16 days away. We will spend the three programs we have before that highlighting three races for open seats on the ballot: A state senate race in Iowa, a state senate race in Illinois, and a county attorney’s race in Iowa.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sioux City Journal

Davenport high school students assemble "Green Teams," launch first official environmental service project.

After taking a day to detox from finals week, a group of Davenport high school students spent part of their Sunday weeding the Living Lands and Waters tree nursery. This was the first official project for the group, now known as the "DCSD Green Teams" — an initiative spearheaded by North High School senior Landen Freeman after working for Green Iowa AmeriCorps this summer.
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City

Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
IOWA CITY, IA
agupdate.com

Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
B100

This Is The Cheapest House In The Quad Cities

We've looked at some of the cheapest houses in the Quad Cities before. So far the lowest we have seen was $9,900. That record is now broken. The house that broke the record has been on the market for 85 days at the time of writing this. The Other Houses.
DAVENPORT, IA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Iowa’s horrendous start

The struggles of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense have been heavily publicized this season, and things did not get easier in their matchup on Saturday against the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw a brutal interception on the first play of the game, throwing it right...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad

A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours

Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

ICPD: Suspect in series of thefts claimed to be lead singer of famous rock band, then NFL quarterback

Iowa City Police say a suspect in a series of thefts claimed to be both a lead singer of a famous rock band and an NFL quarterback when caught by officers. Police were called to a shoplifting report at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go just before 3am Wednesday. The suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Donnie Reed of Westwinds Drive, allegedly stole a bottle of Tito’s Vodka worth $21.49.
IOWA CITY, IA

