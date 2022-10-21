I'm never ordering again from overseas. I just returned some trainers due to being too small and it cost me £22.15. I attached the label, taped it all up which was a hassle in itself only to be then told the cost of return to China for postage 1st class. It's cost me half of my refund to return these trainers as they were £42. Initially I told them I'll look elsewhere but then realised there's no alternative option to return them so had to settle for half the loss in value.

2 DAYS AGO