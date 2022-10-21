Read full article on original website
CRONIN & LOEVY | Predicting the whole state ballot
You may not especially want this responsibility, but if you are a Colorado registered voter, you will get to serve as “a legislator for a day.”. Just open your recently received mail-in ballot, and you will see you have some “civic homework” to do. When your homework is over, you will probably be glad you are not a full-time state legislator.
GABEL | Sugar beet biz has been sweet to our state
It is sugar beet harvest season in Colorado and if the more scenic portions of the state are known for the Rocky Mountains, this portion of the state ought to be known for the mountains of corn silage and beets taking shape at beet dumps, factories, dairies and feedyards. In...
Denver Gazette: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Let Prop 121 cut taxes — since legislature won't
This year marks the end of my time in the Colorado Senate. During my tenure, I introduced four separate bills that would have cut state income taxes. The Democrat-controlled legislature killed each one in committee, so I took the idea straight to the people. In 2020, I partnered with Independence...
Prop 124 levels lopsided liquor-sales playing field
As a local liquor store owner and a craft beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 at the polls this November.
'The door is now open': Charlotte Sweeney officially sworn in to history-making judgeship
Charlotte N. Sweeney paid tribute Friday to every woman who preceded her as a trial judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, observing they all made history for being a "first" in one way or another. "For me it’s important to name the firsts. It’s only...
Colorado Politics, Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette to host forums on alcohol, 'magic mushroom' ballot measures
Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette will host a series of virtual forums next week on alcohol-related ballot measures, as well as on the proposal to legalize "magic mushrooms." The forum on Proposition 122, which seeks to regulate access to psychedelic mushrooms and decriminalize their use...
Colorado Springs Gazette: State board is right; Hitler was a socialist
Steve Durham wants children to know the truth about Hitler. The 5th Congressional District representative on the Colorado State Board of Education fought to update the state’s curriculum standards to link the Holocaust with socialism. Durham’s success ignited nationwide outrage among academics who portray Hitler as a right-wing maniac....
Colorado Politics to cohost U.S. Senate debate between Bennet and O'Dea
Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs and Denver Gazettes will cohost a debate Oct. 28 between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea in a race that could very well decide the balance of the U.S. Senate. The debate will be held live at Colorado...
