CT providers helping curb homelessness concerned as lack of funding threatens 211’s housing hotline

Connecticut launching new school-based center to prevent substance misuse by children, teens
Connecticut is launching a new school-based center aimed at preventing substance use disorder among children and teens. When launched, the program will allow a team of consultants to travel to schools across the state to help educate children and teens about the dangers of substance misuse. Data from the state...
What else is on the ballot? Connecticut and Long Island’s ballot measures
Residents of Connecticut and New York will vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for candidates for federal, state and local office — but there’s more on the ballot than that. Ballot measures give voters the opportunity to directly influence legislation and changes in their government on issues like environmental protection, voting rights and affordable housing.
New York invests in National Offshore Wind Training Center in Suffolk County
A land transfer between the state of New York and Suffolk County will be the site of a National Offshore Wind Training Center. The county purchased the state-owned property in Brentwood for $1.46 million. The new facility is expected to create 10,000 new jobs. "Ensuring that every individual in every...
Abortion rights is one of the top issues driving the New York governor's race
Several issues are driving the New York governor’s race, and abortion is among the top ones. Democratic candidate Governor Kathy Hochul believes her strong support of abortion rights will sway more swing voters to her, compared to Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who opposes abortion. The issue of abortion intensified...
The Power of Local Elections
Local elections don't get a whole lot of love. They aren’t flashy like national races, but they have a direct impact on how we live. That’s where we decide who manages our local planning and zoning boards, how much we’ll be charged in local taxes, and how that money will be spent.
