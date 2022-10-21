ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Concerns over safety regulations at the North Fort Myers shelter

Questions surrounding conditions at the shelter in North Fort Myers where hundreds of hurricane victims are staying. People there have expressed concerns about the safety regulations of this specific shelter. WINK News talked to a number of people at this shelter on Saturday who all said there is mold inside...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue

A fire at a business has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Romantic Things to Do in Naples, Florida — Your Guide to Dating Around Town

Between the easy access to the beach and the full lineup of fine dining, high-end shopping and outdoor activities ranging from the tame to the adventurous, Naples, FL has no shortage of romantic destinations. That means the pressure cooker sure starts to turn up the second you’ve asked out that “special someone.”
NAPLES, FL
cohaitungchi.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)

Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
NAPLES, FL
travelnoire.com

Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why

After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Westin Cape Coral Resort to reopen Nov. 1

Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village is getting ready to welcome guests back. The resort will reopen for overnight guests on Tuesday, Nov. 1. As part of the reopening, locals and guests can enjoy lunch or dinner at Nauti Mermaid and Marker 92, which both will reopen today, Friday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 9 p.m., with entertainment every Friday, Saturday, and select Sundays.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL

