Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour
Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Lola Kirke Releases ‘Christmas Alone (Live from the Blue Room)’
‘Tis the season to be alone, so says Lola Kirke’s latest release, Christmas Alone (Live from the Blue Room). The actress-musician dropped the live EP on Friday (Oct. 21), which features a handful of songs from her 2022 album, Lady For Sale, the alone-but-not-lonely holiday tune for which the EP is named, and more, all recorded live at The Blue Room at Third Man Records Nashville.
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
The Hollywood Vampires announce UK arena tour
Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen will bring the Hollywood Vampires to The UK next summer. American supergroup The Hollowood Vampires have announced a UK tour. The band – whose core members are singer Alice Cooper, plus guitarists Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen – will...
See Iron Maiden's Spitfire replica droop during Aces High in Massachusetts
The band's meticulously-detailed stage prop attempted to get airborne, too late say onlookers
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
soultracks.com
The Whispers continue re-recording their catalog with "Rock Steady"
(October 23, 2022) As we reported back in August, The Whispers have taken a big step to control their musical catalog by re-recording some of their biggest hits, so that they retain the rights to the recordings. As group member Wallace “Scotty” Scott said, “We want to reap some of the financial benefits that record companies have enjoyed at our expense for decades.”
Watch Bruce Dickinson admonish fans for smoking weed during Iron Maiden Show
"I'm amazed you can even see" - Bruce Dickinson has a word with weed smokers, reveals that Steve Harris hates the smell of marijuana
Behind The Band Name: Guns N’ Roses
Few bands are as indicative of ’80s heavy metal as Guns N’ Roses. With perennial hits like “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Welcome to the Jungle,” their music is a large part of that era’s zeitgeist. Formed in Los Angeles in 1985,...
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Set Dates For 2023 World Tour
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have announced new tour dates for a joint upcoming 2023 world tour. The two rock groups are slated to hit cities in South America, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and more this coming year. The announcement comes after the bands enjoyed a tour of...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Guitar World Magazine
Nashville session ace Dave Roe: “The night I played bass with Jaco Pastorius on drums”
Dave Roe is a lucky man, as he is the first to admit. His anecdote about auditioning for the late Johnny Cash is proof of that. "I got the gig with him because a friend of mine lied and told him that I was the best slap rockabilly bass player that ever lived. I didn’t have a clue what that was! So I just went out and did it, and he busted me on it.
Def Leppard Will Release Official Band Anthology In 2023
The book is called 'Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard.'
Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Jam With Journey Onstage
Metallica's Kirk Hammett joined Journey onstage on Thursday night to play the latter's "Wheel in the Sky" and the former's "Enter Sandman." You can watch a video of the performance below. The guest appearance took place at Journey's second consecutive show at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. "Had...
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Loretta Lynn’s 15 Greatest Songs, From ‘Honky Tonk Girl’ to ‘The Pill’ to Her Jack White Collaboration
Forever defined by the ethos of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” — the No. 1 country hit of 1970 that lent its title to her bestselling autobiography and the 1980 film that gave Sissy Spacek an Oscar — Loretta Lynn’s voice and music could never be confined. Lynn could be sweetly naturalistic and dewy on a song such as 1965’s “Blue Kentucky Girl,” then turn around and be curt and forceful on politicized tracks such as 1966’s Vietnam-themed “Dear Uncle Sam” and 1975’s birth-control anthem “The Pill.” She saved some self-assured cockiness for any track she rollickingly recorded with the words “honky...
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Matt Sorum Shares Metallica Memories
On the latest Ultimate Metallica Show, we covered a lot of ground, from the incredible "Nothing Else Matters" cover by Mickey Guyton to a pummeling live performance of "Whiplash" from 2013. But more than anything, I was beyond thrilled to have Matt Sorum—from Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The...
