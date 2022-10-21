What a storm we have, and it’s not over yet. We have a huge temperature divide across New Mexico tonight from the 30s to the lower 70s northwest to southeast! The cold front is sitting over southcentral NM, pushing stronger wind gusts there. Top gusts earlier have peaked between 60-70 mph in several cities in the eastern plains. The wind gusts are gradually subsiding this evening as the front continues tanking temperatures. It’ll feel more like winter later tonight into Monday; so dig out those winter coats. The northern mountains are also seeing some lighter snow with this storm. Accumulations will be quite light except for the peaks of the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountains where upwards of 3-5″ could fall. Otherwise, rain showers are likely elsewhere below 7,500 ft. Some heavier rain/mountain snow will develop later tonight into Monday for the Manzano Mountains southward into the Sacramentos.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO