New Mexico has 28 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps.
Sights and Sounds: NM Dream Team gets spooky with haunted house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association. It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause […]
About 1,000 students absent from Virginia high school with flu-like symptoms
A Virginia high school canceled all activities this weekend after almost half of its students called in absent this week due to a flu-like illness.
Warm, windy Saturday before the storm
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to a some relatively milder temps this morning especially where we have some breezes and clouds over New Mexico. Ruidoso is already seeing gusts over 30 mph. Very windy weather will keep increasing this afternoon with peak wind gusts 40-50 mph east of the mountains. These winds will come from the west to southwesterly direction bringing downsloping warmth for one more day. Enjoy these balmy temps in the lower to middle 80s for Roswell, Tucumcari, and Santa Rosa because big changes are coming!
Hurricane Ian damage leads to spontaneous combustion of EVs in Florida
Saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian has left South Florida with a new danger: electric vehicles (EVs) that spontaneously combust. At least nine EVs have caught fire “without warning,” State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told ABC News. Ian was first major hurricane to crash into a region with widespread...
Weekend storm brings strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow
A storm system will bring active weather this weekend across New Mexico. Strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow will all impact parts of New Mexico through Monday. Winds have already starting picking up across parts of New Mexico Friday. Our next storm system will bring even stronger winds Saturday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 to 50 mph across the state. It will still be a warm day across New Mexico too. The strongest winds arrive Sunday, with some wind gusts approaching 60 mph. A strong cold front will begin moving into the Four Corners Sunday afternoon. The front will bring rain and mountain snow along and behind it as it pushes south into Sunday night. A sharp drop in temperatures will also follow behind the cold front into Sunday night.
Cold temps with some rain and snow overnight
What a storm we have, and it’s not over yet. We have a huge temperature divide across New Mexico tonight from the 30s to the lower 70s northwest to southeast! The cold front is sitting over southcentral NM, pushing stronger wind gusts there. Top gusts earlier have peaked between 60-70 mph in several cities in the eastern plains. The wind gusts are gradually subsiding this evening as the front continues tanking temperatures. It’ll feel more like winter later tonight into Monday; so dig out those winter coats. The northern mountains are also seeing some lighter snow with this storm. Accumulations will be quite light except for the peaks of the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountains where upwards of 3-5″ could fall. Otherwise, rain showers are likely elsewhere below 7,500 ft. Some heavier rain/mountain snow will develop later tonight into Monday for the Manzano Mountains southward into the Sacramentos.
Police charge 17 year-old with murder after finding mom’s body in trunk of car
A teenager from Texas has been charged with murder after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of the car he was driving last week.
Friday Night Football – Week 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week ten of high school football featured many heated district battles as the regular winds down. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Defending state champion Cleveland started the year perfect in district play, and on Friday the Storm visited a Cibola team that just lost on back-to-back weeks. The […]
