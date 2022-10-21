Read full article on original website
Related
hbsdealer.com
Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply
CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
MSNBC
Idaho's anti-drag queen bill is the next step in rolling back LGBTQ rights
On Monday, the Idaho Capital Sun reported a chilling announcement from Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti: The upcoming state legislative session will include a new bill, co-drafted by the group, that will ban public drag performances throughout Idaho. If passed into law, the Idaho measure would be the most draconian government measure taken against LGBTQ people in several decades. Liberals should not write this bill off, but rather recognize it as the next step in stripping away hard-won protections for LGBTQ people in America.
Idaho State Releasing $600 Funds to People
Across America, millions have left state reserves to go into residents' pockets. These monies come as refunds to return the excess tax collected by states. The cash will go to taxpayers who meet the requirements.
California set to become 4th largest world economy, but why can few afford to live here?
SACRAMENTO — Is California's economy now larger than Germany's? A report published by Bloomberg shows the state is on track to surpass Germany as the fourth-largest economy in the world. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office points to the booming renewable energy industry, job creation, falling unemployment rates, and growing market values for companies as factors that are driving California's economic growth. "While critics often say California's best days are behind us, reality proves otherwise — our economic growth and job gains continue to fuel the nation's economy," said Gov. Newsom in a statement released by his office.While the numbers seem great on...
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
NIC experts hold panel discussion amidst contentious race for three open seats
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. Amid a contentious race for three open seats on the North Idaho College board of trustees, former trustees and executive staff shed light on the roles and responsibilities of those elected to the board.
$750 Energy Assistance Payments for South Eastern Idaho
Are you an Idaho resident struggling to pay your energy bills? You have a few weeks left to apply for an assistance program. Idahoans have a few weeks to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This initiative gives recipients financial support for energy bills this winter. The responsible agency is the South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA). They begin setting appointments on November 1. So, interested individuals need to apply before that date. (source)
Post Register
North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor
The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right. Speaker of the […] The post Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 0