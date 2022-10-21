ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply

CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Idaho's anti-drag queen bill is the next step in rolling back LGBTQ rights

On Monday, the Idaho Capital Sun reported a chilling announcement from Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti: The upcoming state legislative session will include a new bill, co-drafted by the group, that will ban public drag performances throughout Idaho. If passed into law, the Idaho measure would be the most draconian government measure taken against LGBTQ people in several decades. Liberals should not write this bill off, but rather recognize it as the next step in stripping away hard-won protections for LGBTQ people in America.
California set to become 4th largest world economy, but why can few afford to live here?

SACRAMENTO — Is California's economy now larger than Germany's? A report published by Bloomberg shows the state is on track to surpass Germany as the fourth-largest economy in the world. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office points to the booming renewable energy industry, job creation, falling unemployment rates, and growing market values for companies as factors that are driving California's economic growth. "While critics often say California's best days are behind us, reality proves otherwise — our economic growth and job gains continue to fuel the nation's economy," said Gov. Newsom in a statement released by his office.While the numbers seem great on...
$750 Energy Assistance Payments for South Eastern Idaho

Are you an Idaho resident struggling to pay your energy bills? You have a few weeks left to apply for an assistance program. Idahoans have a few weeks to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This initiative gives recipients financial support for energy bills this winter. The responsible agency is the South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA). They begin setting appointments on November 1. So, interested individuals need to apply before that date. (source)
North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor

The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right. Speaker of the […] The post Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
