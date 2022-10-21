Read full article on original website
Teton County Trash Bash reminds people of the importance of recycling
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Teton Valley community rolled out the red carpet to remind others of the importance of recycling. It was the return of the annual Teton Valley Trash Bash after it took a brief pause due to Covid-19. The Executive Director for the Teton Valley...
Teton County Aquatics Center to temporarily close on weekends
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to lifeguard staffing shortages, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation’s pools, steam room, sauna and hot tub will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays beginning this Saturday, October 22, 2022. Weekend closures of the aquatic center will remain in effect through the Thanksgiving...
Teton County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena closed for the season
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena is now closed for the season due to a change in weather and to begin preparing it for winter activities. The Rodeo Arena closed to horseback riders on Thursday, Oct. 20. Staff is no longer able to drag the arena anymore due to the ground freezing overnight. The ground has been compacted to preserve the material throughout the winter season and spring runoff.
Structure fire under investigation
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Friday located at 160N. 1s t W. #12, Twin Pines Manor apartments in Rexburg. At around 2:50 p.m., fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the building. Wind was a significant factor in the spread of the fire. Eight apartments were affected by fire, smoke and water damage.
