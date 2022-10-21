ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, ID

Teton County Aquatics Center to temporarily close on weekends

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to lifeguard staffing shortages, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation’s pools, steam room, sauna and hot tub will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays beginning this Saturday, October 22, 2022. Weekend closures of the aquatic center will remain in effect through the Thanksgiving...
Teton County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena closed for the season

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena is now closed for the season due to a change in weather and to begin preparing it for winter activities. The Rodeo Arena closed to horseback riders on Thursday, Oct. 20. Staff is no longer able to drag the arena anymore due to the ground freezing overnight. The ground has been compacted to preserve the material throughout the winter season and spring runoff.
Structure fire under investigation

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Friday located at 160N. 1s t W. #12, Twin Pines Manor apartments in Rexburg. At around 2:50 p.m., fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the building. Wind was a significant factor in the spread of the fire. Eight apartments were affected by fire, smoke and water damage.
