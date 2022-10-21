Read full article on original website
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
wyso.org
WYSO Weekend: October 23, 2022
Lots of people dress up as characters from Star Wars for Halloween, but some folks wear out of this world costumes year round. And they do it for good causes. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds spent some time with Star Wars fanatics as they raised money for charities in the Miami Valley. *The 501st will be at the Air Force Museum’s “Troops & Treats,” a day of trick-or-treating, games, music and other activities on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. This event is free, and all visitors are encouraged to come to the museum in costume.
wyso.org
"Ohio has a particular appetite for Christian Nationalism," group says
Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where they are warning about, and telling people of faith to confront, what they consider to be the dangers of something called Christian Nationalism and its influence on US politics. Christian Nationalism is the...
wyso.org
Dayton welcomes exchange students from Bosnia and Herzegovina
The students met with their hosts after landing at Dayton Airport, and they all lined up for a photo in front of a Wright Brothers’ biplane. Snjezana Kokeza says some Americans have trouble pronouncing her name, but they can call her Snow White. “That’s like a counterpart in English,”...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Shout’
If you know anything about American pop culture, you know of Shout. It’s been featured in classic movies like Animal House and Wedding Crashers. And, it’s been a staple of weddings for decades (it’s the number one reason why uncles and dads dance like maniacs and pull muscles and slip discs at these same weddings). What you may not know is that the song was originally created and sung by a legendary R&B group from Cincinnati, Ohio.
wyso.org
Trojan City Studios celebrates first year, upcoming compilation album
Seth Canan and Chris Stewart joined Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope ahead of the release of a new compilation album, Analog: A Tribute to the sounds of the 1960’s and 1970’s. Canan and Stewart founded Trojan City Studios early this year after discovering a shared passion for audio recording and production. They talk with Juliet about the process of starting a professional recording studio, and their backgrounds in music production and audio engineering.
wyso.org
Book Nook: Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb' by James M. Scott
The historian James M. Scott has a particular interest in World War Two, especially the history of the war in the Pacific region. In his latest book, Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb, Scott delves into the firebombing campaign of Japan which took place in 1945 and served as a prelude to our atomic attacks upon the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
wyso.org
The ODNR has a plan about how to deal with unprecedented aquatic vegetation on Indian Lake
The vegetation on Indian Lake has made it impossible at times in the past few years for people to boat and jet ski. That has affected recreation, tourism and the local economy. Lake Management Expert Ed Kwietniewski from the company Aquadoc was hired by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources...
