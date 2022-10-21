Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – October 24, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1.Oregon and Idaho are experimenting with the idea of expanding Idaho’s western border to include Eastern Oregon. In order for it to happen,both state legislatures would have to formally approve of the border change and then it would go to Congress.
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on apartment complex for low-income senior citizens
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – NeighborWorks Pocatello will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Oct. 25 at 5:15 p.m. for a new 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens. The development is located at the 2200 Block of South 5th Avenue in Pocatello just immediately north of Prime-Time Auctions between...
UI Extension joins project to start maple syrup production in West
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — On a steep hillside beneath a canopy of scarlet leaves, University of Idaho Extension educator Bracken Henderson, Franklin County, searched for the perfect copse of bigtooth maples. About 25 yards uphill, his collaborators – Paul Harris, a research technician with Utah State University’s (USU’s)...
Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases. They are especially seeing an uptick in cases involving fentanyl. In working with the community and law enforcement, Governor Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.
Stay safe while working in the yard
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As the leaves turn, fall weather arrives in the Mountain West. For some homeowners, this means pruning trees and taming overgrown gardens, for others it means cleaning the gutters or painting the house. Many outdoor projects like these can be hazardous if you don’t put safety first.
US Marshals searching for armed and dangerous local fugitive
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The US Marshals need help to find an armed and dangerous man who they say may be in the area. Adam Lloyd Vallely of Blackfoot has a federal warrant for his arrest. They say he is wanted for a federal probation violation for drug use.
Driver killed in accident on Hitt Road
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A rollover accident claimed the life of one person Friday evening. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened at the intersection of 25th East (Hitt Road) and John Adams Parkway after 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the accident with one...
Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts
Series of storms will push across the region over the next few days. Clouds build today with a slow rise in temps from 20’s this morning to 35 in Jackson and mid 40’s in the valley. Wind chills will shake your bones, as gusts of up to 30mph are expected from SW, making it feel as though it’s in the 20’s and 30’s.
