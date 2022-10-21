ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflinburg, PA

WOLF

Union Co. man facing rape and other charges

White Deer Township (Union County) - Officials at the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit, are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home in White Deer Township back on October 8th. The suspect, Michael Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, has been charged with...
NEW COLUMBIA, PA
WOLF

Police investigate assault in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks and the Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating some sort of an assault that took place around 3 AM Friday. We're told the unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and said what happened was...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WOLF

UPDATE | Soldier killed in Fort Indiantown Gap crash identified

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania National Guard have officially revealed the identity of the soldier who was killed in a two military vehicle crash and provided updates on the other victims' statuses. Officials say that 20-year-old Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

United Children's Home in West Hazleton damaged by fire

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Residents of a children's home in West Hazleton were forced out on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out on the second floor of the building. According to the West Hazleton Fire Department, crews were called to the United Children's Home on West...
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Lane restriction planned for section of I-81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Friday that beginning Monday, October 24th, there will be a lane restriction through a section of I-81 North in Luzerne County. The restriction will be set between Exit 151A and 151B (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg) from 8 PM-6 AM until November 4th to perform boring studies.
WOLF

NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

