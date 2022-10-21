Read full article on original website
Union Co. man facing rape and other charges
White Deer Township (Union County) - Officials at the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit, are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home in White Deer Township back on October 8th. The suspect, Michael Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, has been charged with...
Police investigate assault in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks and the Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating some sort of an assault that took place around 3 AM Friday. We're told the unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and said what happened was...
Williamsport Police seeking public's help to help solve homicide in September
Williamsport (Lycoming County) - Williamsport Police are seeking the public's help to find the suspect responsible for shooting and killing Heather Cosick, 41, woman inside her West Fourth Street home back on Wednesday, September 28th. We're told officers were called to the home for reports of loud popping noises and screaming.
UPDATE | Soldier killed in Fort Indiantown Gap crash identified
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania National Guard have officially revealed the identity of the soldier who was killed in a two military vehicle crash and provided updates on the other victims' statuses. Officials say that 20-year-old Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply...
United Children's Home in West Hazleton damaged by fire
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Residents of a children's home in West Hazleton were forced out on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out on the second floor of the building. According to the West Hazleton Fire Department, crews were called to the United Children's Home on West...
Lane restriction planned for section of I-81 in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Friday that beginning Monday, October 24th, there will be a lane restriction through a section of I-81 North in Luzerne County. The restriction will be set between Exit 151A and 151B (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg) from 8 PM-6 AM until November 4th to perform boring studies.
The Hazle Township Community Park hosts Fall Festival and Trail of Treats this weekend
HAZLETON,LUZERNE COUNTY. (WOLF) — The Hazle Township Community Park will be holding their Annual Hazle Township Fall Festival and Trail of Treats this weekend. The event combines family fun while interacting with various vendors in the community, that promotes a wide range of diversity. The festival also offers free...
NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
Republican Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano visits NEPA as election draws near
Pecksville, Lackawanna County — State Senator and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano was holding his 'Restore Freedom Tour' in Monroe, Luzerne and Lackawanna counties today. Mastriano is asking Pennsylvanians to volunteer for his campaign in the hopes that he can beat his Democratic challenger Attorney General Josh Shapiro next...
