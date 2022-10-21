Read full article on original website
Related
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
The 25-year-old first time GOP candidate who would help Republicans win back the House by making history
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., always knew he faced a challenging re-election this year. "This is always going to be a close race. And New Hampshire always has close elections and very competitive races. This district has swung back and forth between the two parties many times during the last 10 or 20 years," the two-term Democratic representative in battleground New Hampshire’s swingy First Congressional District told Fox News this week.
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
MSNBC
Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Republican House
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Earlier today, I posed a question to my colleague Russell Berman on Slack: What...
Democrats 'lied to' Latinos, who will be decisive to a GOP-flipped House: Yesli Vega
Democrats have "lied" to Latino voters, who are flocking to the Republican Party after being falsely viewed as single-issue voters, Virginia Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega told Fox News on Thursday. Vega, a former law enforcement officer in Prince William County, said her race is one of many that will...
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
House Dem accuses female GOP candidate of wanting to kiss McCarthy's feet 'and every other thing'
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., accused her Republican opponent of wanting to kiss House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s feet "and every other thing" during their latest debate. Luria launched into a rant about McCarthy during her second debate against Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans in Smithfield on Monday. "I...
US attorney general Merrick Garland to speak on ‘significant national security matter’ – live
Garland to give press conference alongside FBI chief Chris Wray – follow all the latest news
Washington Examiner
Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum
Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
Democrats hold 1 point lead on generic congressional ballot in new poll
Democrats hold a one-point advantage over Republicans in a generic congressional ballot just weeks out from the midterm elections, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday. About 47 percent of Americans back a Democrat-controlled Congress while 46 percent say they would like to see a Republican-controlled Congress, the poll...
Five investigations House Republicans are plotting if they win majority
From Hunter Biden to alleged politicization in the Department of Justice and beyond, House Republicans have been preparing for months to unleash a flood of investigatory actions and findings if they win a majority in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Investigations would be a major tool for the House GOP,...
WRAL
Fact check: Beasley says Budd opposed a combined $32M for North Carolina police over 'four separate occasions'
The Democratic candidate for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat says her Republican opponent doesn’t follow through on promises to support the police. Cheri Beasley, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd for the seat that will soon be vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr. In a debate hosted by Spectrum News on Oct. 7, Budd accused Beasley of being soft on crime.
Comments / 2