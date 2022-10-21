Read full article on original website
Driver charged with excessive speed, DLS in Barton
BARTON — A 25-year-old man from Highgate was charged following an incident in Barton earlier this month. Police say they observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed north on Barton Orleans Road. The radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling 73 miles-per-hour, moving from a 30...
Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI
On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williamstown woman will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl. Police say Renee Marie Guy sold fentanyl to Matthew Hayes, 22. He was found dead in the Econo Lodge in Montpelier a year ago. Judge Kevin Griffin sentenced Guy to three to...
NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
Altercation in Swanton leads to charges
SWANTON — Police say they have located a man they were looking for after an incident in Swanton last week. Authorities were notified that a man and a woman were arguing and fighting to the point of waking several neighbors in the area of Meadow Lane at around 2:10 a.m.
Wanted man arrested at New Haven Motel
NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Burlington was arrested following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they responded to an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of Ralph Desmarais, who was wanted for sexual exploitation and luring of a child. Troopers located Desmarais at the Sugar House...
Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Teen involved in single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton
MONKTON — A 16-year-old from Richford was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton this morning. The crash took place on Monkton Road and Post Road at around 8:05 a.m. The vehicle was seen off to the side of the road in a residence’s yard. The driver...
Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89
Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
Driver caught without ignition interlock device in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 62-year-old man from Milton was cited following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Route 7 at around 4:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Timothy Tourangeau. Following an investigation, it was found that Tourangeau’s license was restricted...
Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck
Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service.
Police investigate death in Sheldon
SHELDON — Police are investigating a death that occurred in Sheldon this morning. At about 8:15 a.m. authorities were called to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Vermont Route 105. Despite life-saving efforts by an individual who discovered the man...
Newport police arrest man for passing forged checks
NEWPORT — Newport police have arrested a Burlington man on multiple charges after he allegedly passed forged checks totaling more than $10,000. James Jeffries, 40, was arrested and charged with false pretenses and tokens, forgery/counterfeit, grand larceny, uttering a forged instrument, and counterfeiting paper money. Newport Police were dispatched...
Juvenile charged with DUI after rollover crash in Derby
DERBY — Police say a juvenile was arrested for DUI following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Derby early this morning. The crash took place on I-91 at around 2:00 a.m. According to the report, the juvenile was traveling north and traveled off the road to the right where it struck a guardrail and then a tree.
DUI #2 charges after driver crashes into parked vehicles in Sheldon
SHELDON — A 28-year-old man from Franklin was arrested following an incident in Sheldon yesterday. The crash occurred on Rice Hill Road at around 6:05 p.m. According to the report, at the intersection of Rice Hill Road Cody Aldrich failed to stop his vehicle and skidded through the intersection and into the lawn of a home.
Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI
Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
Three-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Colchester
COLCHETSER — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:40 a.m. According to the report, traffic had been slowed or stopped during which time Danielle Bryan, 26, of Barre, hit the rear of Shawn Danaher, 39, of Fairfax.
