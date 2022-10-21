Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball team steals first set, sweeps Missouri Western
KEARNEY — The hangover from Friday night's five-set home loss to Central Missouri hung around the University o Nebraska at Kearneyvolleyball team for awhile. But a 5-point run at the end of the first set re-energized the Lopers who went on to win 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
Kearney Hub
Central Missouri rallies to upset Lopers
KEARNEY – The 26th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies rallied to win the opening set and got hot late to down sixth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 28-26, 18-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-7) Friday night at the Health & Sports Center. Central Missouri (15-8, 10-4 MIAA) kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive...
Kearney Hub
Wind fuels bean field fire in northern Buffalo County
SHELTON — Firefighters from 10 agencies are battling a field fire southeast of Ravenna in northern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was call to a bean field fire near at 27760 Sodtown Road. Shortly after, Gibbon and Ravenna fire departments were called for mutual aid.
Kearney Hub
Lexington boys win second straight Class B cross country title
KEARNEY — On the same course where Lexington turned the corner, it reached its destination. Aided by three top ten finishers, the Minutemen captured their second straight Class B boys cross country championship at Kearney. Lexington’s journey back to the top was not all smooth sailing. Weighed down by...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
KSNB Local4
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season
LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Steven Russell Gertsch, 37, North Platte and Rebecca Lynn Freeman, 25, North Platte. Terry Lynn Johnson Jr, 34, North Platte and Shannon Dayle Norblad, 43, North Platte. Joshua Bryan Norrgard, 30, North Platte and Valerie Crystal Tomasello, 32, North Platte. Keith Leonard LeClair, 42, Omaha and Ayla Edwarda Batista, 31,...
Kearney Hub
UNK celebrating homecoming week with parade, lip-sync contest, other activities
KEARNEY — This celebration is sure to have a fairy-tale ending. The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting homecoming next week with a variety of campus and community events set to a “Far, Far Away at UNK” storybook theme. This year’s festivities begin Monday and continue...
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
Migrating whooping cranes prompt temporary closure of Clay County wildlife area
A pair of migrating whooping cranes has prompted the temporary closure of Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, north of Fairfield, Nebraska.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala
OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
Kearney Hub
New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in
KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
Kearney Hub
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.
North Platte man arrested on arson allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A 19-year-old North Platte man has been arrested on numerous allegations, including arson. Police said at around 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the report of arson in the 1000 block of North Franklin Ave. Officers were shown a video of a man, later identified as...
Comments / 0