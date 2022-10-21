Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Health News
Legendary racing star turned business woman Danica Patrick continues to open up about what she went through following her decision to get breast implants. Patrick, who's since had her breast implants removed, said she underwent basically every test imaginable before deciding to get them removed. "I had cycle irregularity, gained...
Simona Halep's former coach says 'no chance' the two-time grand slam champion knowingly took banned substance
Simona Halep's former coach has jumped to her defense after the former world No. 1 tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open earlier this year.
tennisuptodate.com
Ex-husband of Halep, Toni Iuruc responds after positive drugs test
Halep's ex-husband Toni Iuruc came to her defence explaining that Halep is obsessed with honour and would never do this. Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance twice causing her to be provisionally suspended from the sport. She released a statement declaring a fight for the truth and her former husband has come to her defence explaining that she would never resort to such tactics.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News
Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral
Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar. She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes. Earlier this afternoon, the former University...
Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News
Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
Photos: Golf Star's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of prominent athletes from a variety of sports, including soccer, tennis, swimming, basketball and more. Golf hasn't been featured too much, though. However, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis has been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "Body Paint" photoshoots. Some of...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Viral Bubba Wallace Photo
Bubba Wallace is currently serving a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver has apologized for intentionally spinning out a fellow driver last weekend. This weekend, Wallace is taking in the race away from the track. "Just @DoorDash ‘d some Humble Pie...
NBC Sports
Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Lawyer News
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly made a big move in her impending separation from Tom Brady. The supermodel and the superstar quarterback have reportedly been fighting for a while now. Bundchen and Brady, who have two kids together and have been married since 2009, have been living separately for months. Now,...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Reacts To Olivia Dunne, Antonio Brown Video
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to go viral on social media with football-themed videos.. The star gymnast, who has millions of followers on social media, previously went viral for some Joe Burrow-themed photos and videos. This week, Dunne went viral for an Antonio Brown-themed video. Dunne made a reference...
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Decision News
Tony Stewart will be getting back in a race car this weekend. The former NASCAR star will be making his racing debut in the NHRA in Las Vegas. "Tony Stewart will make his NHRA (driving) debut this weekend at Las Vegas in a Top Alcohol dragster," Kelly Crandall tweeted. Racing...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday
A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion. Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on...
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Danielle Collins makes unusual request to chair umpire, asks cameraman to give her space
American tennis player and World No.17 Danielle Collins made an unusual request to the chair umpire during her match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. The 2022 Australian Open runner-up asked the chair umpire to request the cameramen to back up and give her some space. She also personally requested the cameramen during the sit-down between games.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Hints at Playing in Upcoming World Baseball Classic
Ohtani would be a huge addition to Team Japan.
Look: Olivia Dunne Shares New Leotard Video
Earlier this week, LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne received an incredible honor from the school. On Wednesday afternoon, LSU announced Dunne as the school's October 2022 Student-Athlete of the Month. "Kicking off our October Student-Athlete of the Month is Olivia Dunne from @lsugym! Keep making us proud, Olivia!" the school said on Instagram.
Look: College Basketball World Reacts To Viral Kentucky Fan
John Calipari was moved by one fan in particular at Kentucky's Blue-White game over the weekend. Taking to Twitter, coach Cal shared a photo of a man who reportedly raced to Rupp Arena from work so that he could enjoy some basketball with his son. Something that Calipari says hit deep.
