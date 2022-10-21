ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Nancy Futch

Nancy Futch, 87, passed away October 10th, 2022 at Cross City Nursing and Rehab Center after a long, protracted illness. She was born in Palatka, Fl November 18th, 1934 to Travis and Daphne Chambers and lived most of her life in Bunnell, Fl, then relocating to Ocala, FL in early 1980s.
OCALA, FL
Kenneth Raymond Easton

Kenneth Raymond Easton, 70, of Ocala, Fl, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Service and visitation will be 2-4pm on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society in Timber Ridge.
OCALA, FL
Sally J. Rue

Sally J. Rue, 86, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on October 3, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 2, 1936, and raised in Sylvania, Ohio. Sally graduated from Burnham High School and Wheaton College. She moved to Ocala in 1962. Sally retired from Marion County Schools as...
OCALA, FL
Victoria Ellen Murray

Victoria Ellen Murray (Vicky) age 67 of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Vicky was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 31, 1955. She and her dearly departed husband Sam Murray immigrated to America in 1987 and began a new life in south Florida. After living in Miami for a half decade, they moved to the Florida Keys, where they spent the next twenty years together. While her two children were in school, she was a devoted stay-at-home mom. When they graduated and moved out, she worked as a retail sales manager at World Wide Sportsman in Islamorada. After the passing of her husband in 2013, she moved to Ocala, where she retired and has lived since. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandsons, and her friends. She also enjoyed gardening, building puzzles, and knitting and crocheting.
OCALA, FL
Anhingas On Duck Box On The Rainbow River

These anhingas were resting on a duck box along the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ginny Shields for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
MCSO hosting ‘Safe & Spooktacular’ Halloween party

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s will host its annual Safe & Spooktacular Halloween party on Monday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Circle Square Commons in Ocala. This family-friendly event will provide a safe place for children to trick-or-treat on Halloween night. Along with...
OCALA, FL
Curious Fox Squirrel At Ocala Recharge Park

This gorgeous fox squirrel was spotted during a walk at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park. They are normally evasive, but this one didn’t mind getting his picture taken. He was magnificent and so huge! Thanks to Jan Perkett for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General

A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Humane Society of Marion County provides construction update on new clinic

Construction is steadily progressing as the Humane Society of Marion County’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic takes shape. The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the upcoming expansion will offer adequate space for veterinary staff to provide a variety of services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Police Department offers safety tips for pedestrians, drivers

The Ocala Police Department has responded to over 30 crashes this year involving pedestrians, and four of those pedestrians died as a result of their injuries. “Pedestrians are some of the most vulnerable road users,” stated OPD in a social media post. “They are unprotected and can be easily injured or killed in a collision.”

