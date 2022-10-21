Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Nancy Futch
Nancy Futch, 87, passed away October 10th, 2022 at Cross City Nursing and Rehab Center after a long, protracted illness. She was born in Palatka, Fl November 18th, 1934 to Travis and Daphne Chambers and lived most of her life in Bunnell, Fl, then relocating to Ocala, FL in early 1980s.
ocala-news.com
Kenneth Raymond Easton
Kenneth Raymond Easton, 70, of Ocala, Fl, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Service and visitation will be 2-4pm on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society in Timber Ridge.
ocala-news.com
Sally J. Rue
Sally J. Rue, 86, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on October 3, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 2, 1936, and raised in Sylvania, Ohio. Sally graduated from Burnham High School and Wheaton College. She moved to Ocala in 1962. Sally retired from Marion County Schools as...
ocala-news.com
Victoria Ellen Murray
Victoria Ellen Murray (Vicky) age 67 of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Vicky was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 31, 1955. She and her dearly departed husband Sam Murray immigrated to America in 1987 and began a new life in south Florida. After living in Miami for a half decade, they moved to the Florida Keys, where they spent the next twenty years together. While her two children were in school, she was a devoted stay-at-home mom. When they graduated and moved out, she worked as a retail sales manager at World Wide Sportsman in Islamorada. After the passing of her husband in 2013, she moved to Ocala, where she retired and has lived since. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandsons, and her friends. She also enjoyed gardening, building puzzles, and knitting and crocheting.
ocala-news.com
Anhingas On Duck Box On The Rainbow River
These anhingas were resting on a duck box along the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ginny Shields for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
MCSO hosting ‘Safe & Spooktacular’ Halloween party
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s will host its annual Safe & Spooktacular Halloween party on Monday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Circle Square Commons in Ocala. This family-friendly event will provide a safe place for children to trick-or-treat on Halloween night. Along with...
ocala-news.com
Curious Fox Squirrel At Ocala Recharge Park
This gorgeous fox squirrel was spotted during a walk at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park. They are normally evasive, but this one didn’t mind getting his picture taken. He was magnificent and so huge! Thanks to Jan Perkett for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General
A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County provides construction update on new clinic
Construction is steadily progressing as the Humane Society of Marion County’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic takes shape. The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the upcoming expansion will offer adequate space for veterinary staff to provide a variety of services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries.
ocala-news.com
Fort King National Historic Landmark to host screening of M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village
The Fort King National Historic Landmark will host an After Dark in the Park movie screening of The Village, a mystery thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan, on Friday, October 28. At 7 p.m. on Friday, visitors at the Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street) will...
ocala-news.com
Storm pipe installation to cause temporary road closure on County Road 314A
Due to the removal and installation of a storm pipe, motorists in Marion County can expect a temporary road closure on County Road 314A, from NE 17th Place to NE 14th Street Road, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28. Anderson Columbia will be doing this roadwork for the...
ocala-news.com
September’s unemployment rate drops to 3.4% as region shows strong job gains
In September 2022, the unemployment rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region decreased slightly to 3.4%, which is down 0.2 percentage points over the month and 1.1 percentage points lower than the region’s rate from a year ago. Across the three-county region, the labor force in September was...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department offers safety tips for pedestrians, drivers
The Ocala Police Department has responded to over 30 crashes this year involving pedestrians, and four of those pedestrians died as a result of their injuries. “Pedestrians are some of the most vulnerable road users,” stated OPD in a social media post. “They are unprotected and can be easily injured or killed in a collision.”
Comments / 0