Kansas State

The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
The List

Ron DeSantis Supporters Are Freaking Out Over His Recent Appearance With Joe Biden

Joe Biden may have gotten some people talking during a hot mic moment while visiting Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but it was Governor Ron DeSantis who stole the show according to his supporters. While introducing the commander in chief, the state leader was photographed behind a lectern emblazoned with the presidential seal, which got folks talking (via New York Post).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform

Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Joe Biden missing in action on midterms trail amid poor approval ratings

Joe Biden has deliberately gone missing in action on the midterm campaign trail as he seeks to stop his disastrous approval ratings from further damaging Democratic candidates. US presidents traditionally hold big rallies for their party's candidates across the country ahead of the elections, which can determine who controls Congress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

