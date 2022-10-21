Read full article on original website
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tribute to Confederate soldiers hilariously backfires
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an image of herself intended to defend monuments to the Confederacy, but the lawmaker inadvertantly highlighted a monument paying tribute to the Union, The Daily Beastreported. The Republican firebrand posted an image of herself at the the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, Georgia on Truth Social, former president Donald Trump’s media platform he created after Twitter banned him. “Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, GA, which honors the soldiers of the Wilder Brigade,” she said. “I will always defend our nation’s history!” Initially, The Daily Beast reported, the post said...
‘Trump is an unparalleled danger’ Woodward warns, following hours of interviews – live
Washington Post reporter says Trump continues to pursue ‘seditious conspiracy’ to overturn the 2020 election
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
howafrica.com
The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children
According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
howafrica.com
This Man Born Out Of Wedlock Became America’s First Black Millionaire When Gold Was Found On His Property In 1840s
He was a man of many “firsts”. A mixed-race man born out of wedlock in St. Croix, Danish West Indies, William Alexander Leidesdorff went on to become the first Black millionaire when gold was found on his property not too long before he passed away in 1848. Living...
Norman Lear Rips Donald Trump, Says Former President’s Recent “Appalling Words” About Jews Remind Him Why He Enlisted To Fight The Nazis
Norman Lear is 100 years old, yet the five-time Emmy winner still remembers the chilling moment more than 90 years ago when he says he heard “the vicious, Antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews.”. Coughlin was a popular radio preacher in the early part of the...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
MIA on vaccines, vindication and her visions of Jesus: ‘People fear me for some reason’
For 20 years, MIA has existed at the intersection of vilification and vindication. The London-born, Sri Lanka-raised rapper and singer has spent her entire career fighting perceived injustices in the world, from the underreporting and whitewashing of the Tamil genocide to the incarceration of her friend, the WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange. She also has terminal foot-in-mouth disease, and is prone to flippant, occasionally outright offensive trolling in the press and on Twitter.
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American And Oscars Protest Icon, Was An ‘Ethnic Fraud’ – Report
The San Francisco Chronicle published an investigative report Saturday that claims Oscars and Native American icon Sacheen Littlefeather – best known for her appearance on behalf of Marlon Brando to refuse his Best Actor Academy Award for The Godfather — was not who she claimed to be. Her sisters said in the article that Littlefeather, who died earlier this month shortly after receiving an official apology from the Academy, was not of Apache heritage, but rather half-Mexican. They also said she did not grow up with an abusive father, or in terrible poverty. Littlefeather’s sisters, Orlandi and Rosalind Cruz, approached Native American journalist and activist Jacqueline Keeler to tell their...
How white Americans are now more likely to die from Covid than black Americans
White Americans are now more likely to die from Covid-19 than black Americans, according to new analysis of coronavirus figures. The shift has surprised experts. An imbalance in death rates among the country's racial groups has been a defining feature of the now-two-and-a-half-year-long pandemic, but it was not expected that the ratio would reverse.
Review: How Meacham’s Lincoln defeated ‘Big Lie’ of his day
“And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House) Fun fact: Feb. 12, 1809, is the birthdate for both Abraham Lincoln and Charles Darwin. While we tend to contemplate “The Great Emancipator” as fully formed well before he became the 16th president, his moral perspectives and political goals developed in a gradual process more akin to Darwin’s theories.
Opinion: The Civil War Was About White Supremacy and the ‘Cornerstone Speech’ Proves It
Americans have many appalling and entitled misconceptions about the nation’s history. The subject of the Civil War remains contentious even though there are many historical documents that demonstrate the truth of the matter.
Sarah Rector, the black girl registered as 'white' because of her wealth
Sarah Rector, a black girl, was so rich that the Oklahoma legislature declared her ‘white’ a person. Sarah lived in a time when white Americans were terrified of the idea of a black person becoming rich and having power.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Life Of Henry Rathbone, The Man Who Tried To Stop Lincoln’s Assassin — And Went Insane Because Of It
Union Army Major Henry Rathbone spent his life wracked with guilt after he wasn't able to stop John Wilkes Booth, causing his mental health to eventually deteriorate so much that he murdered his wife in 1883. On April 14, 1865, Henry Rathbone, his fiancee Clara Harris, First Lady Mary Todd...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Descendant' and 'Rosa Parks' provide new windows into chapters in Black history
Two powerful documentaries explore different aspects of Black history this week, in each case shedding light on misrepresented or under-covered chapters. Presented by Barack Obama's company under its Netflix deal, "Descendant" examines the discovery of a long-sunk ship that brought enslaved Africans to Alabama, while "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks" reclaims a figure whose legacy was too often characterized as the product of tired feet.
Sand Hills Express
Bob Woodward on Donald Trump: “He is a threat to democracy”
▶ Watch Video: Bob Woodward on revelations from “The Trump Tapes”. For nine months back in 2020, when the phone rang at Bob Woodward’s Georgetown home, there was a good chance it was a call he didn’t want to miss:. White House operator: “Mr. Woodward, the president…”...
AP: Biden targets Nicaraguan gold in new move against Ortega
MIAMI — (AP) — The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, banning Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, threatening trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders, according to U.S. officials.
Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt After JFK Assassination: New Book
Clint Hill, who leapt into action when JFK was shot in 1963, suffered from PTSD following the assassination. In My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy, he reveals the night he reached a breaking point In December of 1963, a little over one month after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, 31-year-old Secret Service agent Clint Hill walked into the ocean, planning to end his life. The agent who risked his life on Nov. 22, 1963, in an attempt to protect the president and first lady — and...
