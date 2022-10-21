ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tribute to Confederate soldiers hilariously backfires

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an image of herself intended to defend monuments to the Confederacy, but the lawmaker inadvertantly highlighted a monument paying tribute to the Union, The Daily Beastreported. The Republican firebrand posted an image of herself at the the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, Georgia on Truth Social, former president Donald Trump’s media platform he created after Twitter banned him. “Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, GA, which honors the soldiers of the Wilder Brigade,” she said. “I will always defend our nation’s history!” Initially, The Daily Beast reported, the post said...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
howafrica.com

The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children

According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
The Guardian

MIA on vaccines, vindication and her visions of Jesus: ‘People fear me for some reason’

For 20 years, MIA has existed at the intersection of vilification and vindication. The London-born, Sri Lanka-raised rapper and singer has spent her entire career fighting perceived injustices in the world, from the underreporting and whitewashing of the Tamil genocide to the incarceration of her friend, the WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange. She also has terminal foot-in-mouth disease, and is prone to flippant, occasionally outright offensive trolling in the press and on Twitter.
Deadline

Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American And Oscars Protest Icon, Was An ‘Ethnic Fraud’ – Report

The San Francisco Chronicle published an investigative report Saturday that claims Oscars and Native American icon Sacheen Littlefeather – best known for her appearance on behalf of Marlon Brando to refuse his Best Actor Academy Award for The Godfather — was not who she claimed to be. Her sisters said in the article that Littlefeather, who died earlier this month shortly after receiving an official apology from the Academy, was not of Apache heritage, but rather half-Mexican. They also said she did not grow up with an abusive father, or in terrible poverty. Littlefeather’s sisters, Orlandi and Rosalind Cruz, approached Native American journalist and activist Jacqueline Keeler to tell their...
Daily Mail

How white Americans are now more likely to die from Covid than black Americans

White Americans are now more likely to die from Covid-19 than black Americans, according to new analysis of coronavirus figures. The shift has surprised experts. An imbalance in death rates among the country's racial groups has been a defining feature of the now-two-and-a-half-year-long pandemic, but it was not expected that the ratio would reverse.
The Associated Press

Review: How Meacham’s Lincoln defeated ‘Big Lie’ of his day

“And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House) Fun fact: Feb. 12, 1809, is the birthdate for both Abraham Lincoln and Charles Darwin. While we tend to contemplate “The Great Emancipator” as fully formed well before he became the 16th president, his moral perspectives and political goals developed in a gradual process more akin to Darwin’s theories.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Descendant' and 'Rosa Parks' provide new windows into chapters in Black history

Two powerful documentaries explore different aspects of Black history this week, in each case shedding light on misrepresented or under-covered chapters. Presented by Barack Obama's company under its Netflix deal, "Descendant" examines the discovery of a long-sunk ship that brought enslaved Africans to Alabama, while "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks" reclaims a figure whose legacy was too often characterized as the product of tired feet.
Sand Hills Express

Bob Woodward on Donald Trump: “He is a threat to democracy”

▶ Watch Video: Bob Woodward on revelations from “The Trump Tapes”. For nine months back in 2020, when the phone rang at Bob Woodward’s Georgetown home, there was a good chance it was a call he didn’t want to miss:. White House operator: “Mr. Woodward, the president…”...
People

Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt After JFK Assassination: New Book

Clint Hill, who leapt into action when JFK was shot in 1963, suffered from PTSD following the assassination. In My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy, he reveals the night he reached a breaking point In December of 1963, a little over one month after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, 31-year-old Secret Service agent Clint Hill walked into the ocean, planning to end his life. The agent who risked his life on Nov. 22, 1963, in an attempt to protect the president and first lady — and...
