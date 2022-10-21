Read full article on original website
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
Russia says Biden’s exaggerating chances of Brittney Griner release to help in the midterms
An aide to Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that Joe Biden has over exaggerated the chances of securing Brittney Griner’s release from jail because of the upcoming midterm elections in the US. Speaking with Russian news agency TASS on Sunday, Yury Ushakov was reported as saying that the...
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Ex-Obama Speechwriter Tells Democrats The ‘Best Way To Take Down' Donald Trump
Cody Keenan, who was chief speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, has offered what he believes is a surefire way for Democrats to combat Donald Trump. Humor is the key to riling the twice-impeached, one-term and notoriously thin-skinned former president, Keenan suggested on the latest episode of Mediaite podcast “The Interview.”
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Trump tries to reduce GOP presidential primary field with complaints of disloyalty.
Biden's 'quiet' 80th birthday: White House wants to downplay milestone to prevent attacks from Republicans and more questions about his fitness for office when he becomes first president to reach landmark next month
The White House wants to downplay President Joe Biden's 80th birthday next month - which will mark the first time an American president becomes an octogenarian while in office. Politico reported Tuesday that there are no plans for a blowout bash to mark the occasion on November 20, and instead...
Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Reporter She Is In Talks With Trump To Be Running Mate
Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told a New York Times reporter several times that she’s in “continuous” discussions with Donald Trump about being his running mate if he decides to run for the presidency, the journalist reported Sunday. Trump hasn’t yet announced he’s running, and has...
Biden’s Loose Lips Make the Nuclear Threat Worse
President Joe Biden is right to be concerned about Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats. As Russia’s military flounders in Ukraine, it is replacing military commanders with the architects of Russia’s campaigns in Syria, dropping even the pretense of targeting militarily significant objectives, expanding its war aims, and hinting darkly about using nuclear weapons against both Ukraine and its Western supporters.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
