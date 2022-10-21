Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
The Most Faithful 'Dracula' Adaptation is an Obscure Made For TV BBC Movie
So many Draculas, too little accuracy. Despite Bram Stoker's novel creating the most adapted book-to-screen character of all time, few of those translations show fidelity to the book. Some were limited by budget and streamlined the material (Tod Browning's Dracula, 1931) while others applied a different vision over its bones (Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992). Those films and more are excellent in their own right, and elements of any written drama often require change to suit the differing needs and strengths of a visual medium. Having said that, some of the most compelling and surprising moments in Dracula the book wound up on cutting room floors or were altered entirely. "Did you know the book did this instead?" could make a good party game.
Collider
From Eddie Munson to Oberyn Martell: 7 Fan-Favorite Characters & Their Best Episodes
Pop culture is full of characters that often feel more inspirational than real-life icons, and the small screen has played a significant role in bringing such figures to life over the years. It takes a lot of time to win someone’s heart; for example, shows like Game of Thrones had a pretty mediocre start, but as the seasons progressed the series became one of the most beloved fantasy dramas of the past decade, and fans are prone to have some favorites among the numerous personas they relate to. This connection with a fictional character often leads to online outrage when they are treated unfairly — as seen with the final season of Thrones, where quite a lot of fan favorites didn’t get the story that they deserved.
Collider
'Succession' Season 4 Trailer Shows the Roys Preparing for Rebellion
The Roy family is coming back, and they are ready to go to war. Last night, HBO released the first trailer for Season 4 of the critically acclaimed comedy-drama Succession. The trailer features everything the fans can hope for from the upcoming season, a monologue from Brian Cox’s Logan Roy, the Roy children finally teaming up, and everyone’s favorite Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun).
Collider
Charlie Cox on Why Daredevil’s New Yellow Suit Represents a “Different Side” of the Vigilante
One of the very first pieces of info that we got before Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) made his debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the fact that the fan-favorite anti-hero was going to don a yellow suit – a big departure from the blood-red outfit that better underscored the gritty nature of the previous Daredevil series on Netflix. It might not seem like much, but a change in color signals a different approach to the character, something that we’ll know fully about when Daredevil: Born Again premieres in 2024.
Collider
'Andor': Cassian and Maarva's Last Conversation Reveals What You Always Expected
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.With the mixed results of the heist behind us, we join Andor, Episode 7, entitled, "Announcement" as the fallout of the rebel incursion is now everywhere. Cassian (Diego Luna), after unceremoniously killing Skeen (Ebon-Moss Bachrach), has taken his cut and clandestinely returned to Ferrix to reunite with his adopted mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw). And though she is relieved to see him after he previously left under heavy Imperial duress with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), she is quick to impress upon him that it is far too dangerous for him to be there. Cassian is also caught off guard after he tells her that he has come into a windfall and plans to take her off-world and start over somewhere new, and she is hesitant to go with him and leave Ferrix.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Review: Mike White Makes Lightning Strike Twice
Less than two months ago, the first season of HBO’s The White Lotus swept the Emmys, winning Best Limited Series and Best Writing for creator Mike White. Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett also took home gold statuettes for their hilarious performances. When it was announced that the show would become an anthology series, with the second season taking place in a White Lotus hotel in Sicily, it seemed that topping the first season would be an impossible task — but White, Coolidge, and a new cast of characters has risen to the challenge and then some.
Collider
'R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned' Trailer: Watch Jeffery Donovan Step into The Role Jeff Bridges Created
If you were searching for the perfect Western-meets-supernatural flick for your next movie night, look no further as a trailer for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has just been released. With more gun slinging and slapstick comedy than ever, the prequel is ready to take audiences back to the world of the dead and wrangle up some outlaws in the afterlife.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Ryan Condal Shares What Fans Can Expect
Here at last: the finale of the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon has aired and it offered both an exciting and tragic feel for what is to come next for Westeros. Amongst all the anger, fiery speeches, and desire for Green heads on spikes, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) has remained stout and resolute, determined not to plunge the realm into war. However, her stance will certainly be shifted with the dragon dance over Storm’s End between princes Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), which resulted in Aemond’s bigger dragon Vhagar ripping into the smaller Arrax and its rider, Lucerys. There is no turning back now, the Targaryen civil war is about to begin.
The Best And Funniest Tweets About The "House Of The Dragon" Season 1 Finale
"That finale took years off my life what the heck are we supposed to do now..."
Collider
From 'Andor' to 'The Rings of Power,' Why Prequels Are Perfect for TV
Remember when "prequel" was a bad word? Something that would make you groan over how obvious it is that the concept is a cash grab. Something about going backwards can make the product feel more soulless than if they had just made a sequel to move the story forward, even if that forward momentum just led to more of the same. Especially in the world of films, prequels were almost always looked down upon. This is largely due to the initial response to both the Star Wars prequels and The Hobbit movies, both of which were highly anticipated and ultimately ended up disappointing fans and critics. For years prequels were left for straight-to-video bargain bins, like The Scorpion King sequels or any number of Disney prequels. Sometimes a good one would sneak in, but the glut of them gave them a pretty bad reputation. The '90s all the way up until the 2010s were not kind to the concept. That is until the era of peak TV.
Collider
How Does ‘Black Adam’ Tie Into ‘Shazam’?
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. Black Adam greatly expands the scope of the DC Extended Universe, bringing in the Justice Society as well as Dwayne Johnson's dark demigod. Even characters from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker show up, proving that James Gunn's time in the DC Universe is only beginning. And while the majority of the films' Easter eggs are connected to the history of Adam and the Justice Society, there's another DC hero who plays a major part in the story. That hero? None other than Billy Batson/Shazam (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi).
Collider
'Succession' Season 4 Release Window Set for Spring 2023
A week after the first footage from the upcoming fourth season of Succession was unveiled in an HBO sizzle reel, a first trailer for the hotly-anticipated new season has now dropped online, teasing, among other things, the release window. Succession will return to HBO (and HBO Max) in Spring 2023. This should be great news for fans of the Emmy-winning show, as the varied release dates of previous seasons made it difficult to predict when to expect Season 4. While the first season debuted in June 2018, the second dropped in August 2019. The third season was released in October 2021, after an expected delay in production due to the pandemic. The good news is, fans don’t have to wait that long this time; the fourth season will arrive sooner rather than later.
Collider
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities': Episode Guide and Release Dates
Critically acclaimed producer, writer, and director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) has become more than well-known in the world of horror cinema. From Cronos (1993) to Nightmare Alley (2021), the Academy Award-winning filmmaker is one of the most recognized auteurs working today, most if not all of his films featuring a staunch emphasis on practical makeup and effects and telling monster stories where the most monstrous acts are carried out by human vices rather than supernatural beings. Another aspect of Del Toro that makes him such a beloved force in the industry is his refreshing humility despite his astronomical success. The filmmaker always seems interested in exploring new approaches to storytelling and constantly bolsters the work of his peers in the industry, and through a new partnership with Netflix, Del Toro is taking those ideas to the next level. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a new horror anthology series featuring eight stories from acclaimed horror filmmakers and a star-studded cast, all taking at least moderate inspiration from Del Toro's work.
Collider
How 'The Rings of Power' Evolved Galadriel and Elrond's Friendship from Tolkien
Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel is not a happy she-Elf in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Her brother’s death embittered her heart and her quest to find and destroy Sauron is all-consuming. This makes her an unpopular commander to her soldiers, an untrusted vassal of High King Gil-galad’s (Benjamin Walker), a poor diplomat and negotiator in Númenor, and an awkward kingmaker in the Southlands.
Collider
10 Most Cunning 'Game of Thrones' Characters
Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and beloved television series of all time. The HBO series, based on the book series by George R. R. Martin, is an 8-season epic chronicling the many Houses fighting amongst each other for the Iron Throne that lays out the law of the land.
Collider
What Could Happen in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Based on Tolkien's Writings
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.While Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made quite a splash with viewers, it looks like audiences will have to be content with the first season for quite some time before Season 2 comes along. While the long wait for the continuation of the story is an unfortunate barrier, the promise of the upcoming season is something that is certainly worth waiting for. If the stories sketched out by Tolkien are to be any indicator, what Season 2 will bring promises to be dramatic, tragic, and remarkably action-packed.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Finale Recap: Peace Was Never an Option
The end of a season doesn’t always mean the end of all conflict. As a matter of fact, most of the time, it means the mess has just begun. Unless you’re expecting a cancellation, the smart thing to do to make sure viewers will be once again glued to the couch one year after your season finale is to end the run with a good cliffhanger, like, for instance, a prince accidentally murdering another and starting a war both parties were desperate to avoid. At the end of a strangely uneventful episode, House of the Dragon topped it off with the gruesome death of Prince Lucerys (Elliot Grihault). The boy’s tragic demise is sure to heat up the cold war that Targaryens and Hightowers have been waging long before King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) death. Alas, that is something that fans will have to wait at least about a year to see. In the meantime, they will have a lot of things to mull over, from House Velaryon’s uneasy relationship with Queen/Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) to Daemon’s (Matt Smith) role in his wife’s court to Queen Alicent’s true intentions towards her former childhood friend.
Collider
Hulu Horror Movie 'Matriarch' Drops a Suspenseful Clip Alongside Streaming Premiere
British horror film Matriarch, which premiered on Hulu today, has just released a new clip via Variety. Matriarch tells the story of an advertiser who leaves her hectic life behind to reconnect with her estranged mother but soon finds herself facing a demonic secret in her hometown. Written and directed by Ben Steiner, Matriarch stars Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience), Kate Dickie (The Northman), Franc Ashman (I Came By), and Keith David Bartlett in his film debut.
Comments / 0