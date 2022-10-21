Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.With the mixed results of the heist behind us, we join Andor, Episode 7, entitled, "Announcement" as the fallout of the rebel incursion is now everywhere. Cassian (Diego Luna), after unceremoniously killing Skeen (Ebon-Moss Bachrach), has taken his cut and clandestinely returned to Ferrix to reunite with his adopted mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw). And though she is relieved to see him after he previously left under heavy Imperial duress with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), she is quick to impress upon him that it is far too dangerous for him to be there. Cassian is also caught off guard after he tells her that he has come into a windfall and plans to take her off-world and start over somewhere new, and she is hesitant to go with him and leave Ferrix.

2 DAYS AGO