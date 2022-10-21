ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Jaime King, and Others Attend 2022 DKMS Gala

With the largest network of stem cell donor databases in the world, the nonprofit DKMS is working to “delete” blood cancer. DKMS hosted its annual New York City Gala in October 2022, welcoming celebrities like Vera Wang, Jaime King, Marc Jacobs, and Charly Sturm on the red carpet.

DKMS is an ‘international nonprofit bone marrow donor center’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2eay_0ihrRKg400
Charly Sturm and Jaime King attend the DKMS Gala 2022 | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DKMS

DKMS is working to delete blood cancer. What makes this nonprofit unique is its global impact and influence, boasting the largest network of stem cell donor databases worldwide (11 million registered donors).

The “facts and figures” page on the DKMS website states, “an additional focus of our work includes research and science in the area of stem cell donation and transplantation. Here you’ll find the most important information regarding the work that DKMS does.”

With roots firmly planted in Germany, Global CEO DKMS Elke Neujahr appeared at DKMS’ New York City event, as did actor Lilly Krug.

Chilean actor Leonor Varela was the first person on the red carpet. Since being founded in Germany in 1991, the non-profit created offices in Germany, the US, Poland, the UK, Chile, and South Africa. In India, DKMS has founded the joint venture DKMS-BMST with the Bangalore Medical Services Trust.

Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Jaime King, and others attended the 2022 DKMS gala

In October 2022, the nonprofit hosted its annual gala in New York City, raising funds and awareness for blood cancer. Several attendees had personal connections to this gala and the cause; Vera Wang was a DKMS supporter “from the very beginning,” also attending and being honored at other galas.

Black Summer and White Chicks actor Jaime King shared that DKMS is her “best friend’s foundation.” This wouldn’t be her first time at the gala, with the celebrity also supporting Stand Up to Cancer for over 15 years.

Designer and activist Marc Jacobs also appeared at the New York City event, appearing on the red carpet with his partner. Other notable attendees include entrepreneur Lilly Princess zu Sayn Wittgenstein, actor Charly Sturm, model Olivia Ponton, and featured musical guest Aloe Blacc .

Aloe Blacc performed ‘I Need a Dollar’ at the 2022 DKMS Gala

Aloe Blacc often uses his music as a platform for activism, mostly prominently “Free,” which featured a criminal justice reform video posted to YouTube. For the 2022 DKMS Gala, Aloe Blacc appeared as the featured musical guest.

“What we are doing today,” he said before the event, “what I’m doing today, is I’m joining in speaking to a huge community of people with resources to, you know, encourage folks to get involved in blood stem donation.”

The artist took to the stage with a full band, thanking attendees for their contributions.

“Because you gave a dollar, so I’m going to sing for you,” Blacc joked before “I Need a Dollar.” To learn more about DKMS and to get involved, visit their website .

