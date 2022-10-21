Federal Court Again Rules Against Border Patrol In Case Allowing Marijuana Paraphernalia Imports To Legal States

Read full article on original website
Related
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
CNET
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer.
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
CNET
These States Have Put Marijuana Legalization on the November Ballot
President Joe Biden's pardoning of federal simple marijuana possession convictions has brought cannabis legalization back to the forefront, especially as Biden has urged all governors to do the same with state offenses. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no...
Arizona border patrol agents seize new version of 'rainbow' fentanyl pills
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in southern Arizona have discovered a new version of "rainbow fentanyl" pills that have never before been encountered.
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden’s Colorado national monument designation ‘an unlawful act of genocide’
The Ute Indian Tribe called President Joe Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument “genocide.” The monument was endorsed by Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse. But the tribe says they were not consulted.
Montana sheriff visits border, sounds alarm about meth in schools: 'What I saw will rip your heart out'
One of the devastating consequences of the ongoing border crisis is the influx of lethal drugs that have poured into communities throughout the U.S., a Montana sheriff warned on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said he fears that methamphetamine being brought from the...
WLKY.com
After president's marijuana pardons, Kentucky examining what can be done in the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor said he's examining the president's call for state's to issue pardons for some marijuana offenses. Last week, President Joe Biden said he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. He then asked governors to do the same.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?
This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
Arizona refuses Biden administration demand to remove shipping containers along border
Arizona on Wednesday refused a demand from the Biden administration to take down shipping containers that are being used to fill in a portion of a wall on the state’s border with Mexico. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs sent a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Bureau...
Biden pardoned those charged federally with marijuana possession, but in NC the medical use of the drug is still illegal
North Carolina is among 13 states that haven’t legalized cannabis for medical use, Fort Bragg veterans say that needs to change.
All 36 of Oregon counties will receive federal assistance, including Crook County
Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced that all 36 Oregon counties will receive a combined $113.1 million in federal assistance. Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region. Deschutes County will receive two payments of $2.311 million and Jefferson County will receive two payments of $966,784. "This federal investment in rural Oregon and all parts of our state is timely and welcome news as counties work on their communities' needs...
Nearly 1 million cannabis plants seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants and over 200,000 pounds of illegally processed […]
Pennsylvania man held in Russia on marijuana-related charge to be moved to labor camp
A Pennsylvania man who has been held in a Russian detention center on a marijuana-related charge is being moved to a labor camp; his family told the Tribue-Review. Marc Fogel, 61, from Oakmont, was detained at a Russian airport on August 14 when he arrived to teach in his final year at the Anglo-American School. Fogel […]
Hundreds of signatures, letters delivered to Border Patrol against wall through Friendship Park
The group, Friends of Friendship Park, has spoken out against the two-planned 30-foot border walls along the U.S.-Mexico border in Imperial Beach that they fear would eliminate Friendship Park.
Gov. Doug Ducey, CBP, respond to government claims of removing border containers
The Office of Doug Ducey, as well as Customs and Border Protection (CBP), released statements regarding the U.S. government wanting the removal of border containers from the Arizona-Mexico border.
Comments / 0