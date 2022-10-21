Read full article on original website
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
A 20% crash in the housing market is possible as mortgage rates continue to surge higher
Good morning, readers. I'm senior reporter Matt Fox. Phil Rosen will be back next week. There's a flashing red warning sign hitting one of the biggest segments of the US economy: the housing market. Existing home sales fell for the eighth straight month in September. That's the longest slump since...
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Post-election rally unlikely amid Fed rate outlook
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Midterm elections have historically been good for stock investors. With mail-in voting already underway in some states for the Nov. 8 midterms, that’s a welcome signal for shareholders, who’ve seen major indexes drop into bear market territory this year — more than 20% below recent highs.
A pivot on the Fed's balance sheet reduction plans could be a bullish driver of stocks next year. Here's what to know.
Good morning. Welcome back from the weekend. I'm senior editor, Max Adams. Interest rates are getting all the attention these days, but there are other Fed moves going on in the background that investors need to be aware of. Today, we're looking at something that could be an important bullish...
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
Business Insider
US stocks extend rally while top tech firms prepare to report earnings
US stocks climbed Monday, ahead of a batch of earnings from big tech firms. Companies reporting this week include Apple, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft. The dollar was higher, regaining ground from Friday's close. Wall Street added to gains from last week, when optimism on the prospect of slower rate hikes...
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and marched higher Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 2:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 479 points, or 1.5%, to 31,560 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7% Bond yields eased back from their multi-year highs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.23% after moving as high as 4.28% earlier Monday. It reached 4.22% late Friday. Google’s parent company, along with Facebook’s parent, Amazon and Apple are all reporting their latest financial results this week. They are among the priciest stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 and their earnings this week could mean big moves, up or down, for the broader market.
'It's the economy, stupid': Economists, pollsters weigh inflation's effects ahead of midterms
Recent polling shows voters' top concerns shift focus to the economy and inflation, giving Republicans an edge in the upcoming midterm elections in November.
Pound hits lowest level this week amid political uncertainty
Newsnight plays montage of Liz Truss with Rihanna's Take a Bow. The pound has slid to its lowest level this week as downbeat economic data and the prospect of political uncertainty increased nervousness in the financial markets. Sterling fell by 1.16 per cent to 1.110 against the US dollar on...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased...
Analyst Downgrades Immunic After Lack of Details Drive Uncertainty
SVB Leerink has downgraded Immunic Inc IMUX to Market Perform from Outperform following disappointing initial data from the highly anticipated Phase 1b proof-of-concept study for IMU-935 in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The analyst lowered the price target to $5 from $9. "While we appreciate that this is an interim readout...
NASDAQ
POLL-Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year -analysts
BENGALURU, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to...
U.S. business activity weakens again in October -S&P Global survey
Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, with manufacturers and services firms in a monthly survey of purchasing managers both reporting weaker client demand, the latest evidence of an economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.
MySanAntonio
Treasury yields jolted from highs on prospect of Fed let-up
The U.S. five-year Treasury yield exceeded 4.5% for the first time since 2007 on Friday on the prospect of unrelenting Federal Reserve rate increases to control inflation. It subsequently slid to the lowest level of the day on a report undercutting that thesis. Earlier, yields across the maturity spectrum reached...
Semiconductor Stocks Lag On Export Uncertainty As Investors Await China's Response
Two weeks after the Biden administration announced new restrictions on semiconductor exports to China, investors and analysts are still trying to understand how much of a long-term impact the new rules will have on the industry. What Happened? On Oct. 7, the Commerce Department announced a new set of export...
US Treasury yields hit post-crisis highs as expectations for more aggressive Fed rate hikes ramp up
US treasury yields touched their highest levels since the Great Recession on Thursday. The two-year yield inched up to 4.60% and the 10-year climbed to 4.16%. The rise is fueled by expectations of big rate hikes at the next two Fed policy meetings. US Treasury yields touched their highest level...
