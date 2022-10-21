Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and marched higher Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 2:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 479 points, or 1.5%, to 31,560 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7% Bond yields eased back from their multi-year highs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.23% after moving as high as 4.28% earlier Monday. It reached 4.22% late Friday. Google’s parent company, along with Facebook’s parent, Amazon and Apple are all reporting their latest financial results this week. They are among the priciest stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 and their earnings this week could mean big moves, up or down, for the broader market.

22 MINUTES AGO