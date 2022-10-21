ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
The Hill

Post-election rally unlikely amid Fed rate outlook

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Midterm elections have historically been good for stock investors. With mail-in voting already underway in some states for the Nov. 8 midterms, that’s a welcome signal for shareholders, who’ve seen major indexes drop into bear market territory this year — more than 20% below recent highs.
Business Insider

US stocks extend rally while top tech firms prepare to report earnings

US stocks climbed Monday, ahead of a batch of earnings from big tech firms. Companies reporting this week include Apple, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft. The dollar was higher, regaining ground from Friday's close. Wall Street added to gains from last week, when optimism on the prospect of slower rate hikes...
The Associated Press

US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week

Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and marched higher Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 2:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 479 points, or 1.5%, to 31,560 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7% Bond yields eased back from their multi-year highs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.23% after moving as high as 4.28% earlier Monday. It reached 4.22% late Friday. Google’s parent company, along with Facebook’s parent, Amazon and Apple are all reporting their latest financial results this week. They are among the priciest stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 and their earnings this week could mean big moves, up or down, for the broader market.
The Independent

Pound hits lowest level this week amid political uncertainty

Newsnight plays montage of Liz Truss with Rihanna's Take a Bow. The pound has slid to its lowest level this week as downbeat economic data and the prospect of political uncertainty increased nervousness in the financial markets. Sterling fell by 1.16 per cent to 1.110 against the US dollar on...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat

U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased...
Benzinga

Analyst Downgrades Immunic After Lack of Details Drive Uncertainty

SVB Leerink has downgraded Immunic Inc IMUX to Market Perform from Outperform following disappointing initial data from the highly anticipated Phase 1b proof-of-concept study for IMU-935 in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The analyst lowered the price target to $5 from $9. "While we appreciate that this is an interim readout...
NASDAQ

POLL-Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year -analysts

BENGALURU, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to...
Reuters

U.S. business activity weakens again in October -S&P Global survey

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, with manufacturers and services firms in a monthly survey of purchasing managers both reporting weaker client demand, the latest evidence of an economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.
MySanAntonio

Treasury yields jolted from highs on prospect of Fed let-up

The U.S. five-year Treasury yield exceeded 4.5% for the first time since 2007 on Friday on the prospect of unrelenting Federal Reserve rate increases to control inflation. It subsequently slid to the lowest level of the day on a report undercutting that thesis. Earlier, yields across the maturity spectrum reached...

