Read full article on original website
Related
Chambana Moms use their costumes for fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Spooky season is here, and Chambana Moms wanted a fun way to get a few uses of this year’s costumes. Many showed up for a Halloween costume parade at the Lincoln Square Mall. There was lots of candy and a prize for the best costume. Chambana Moms partners with Christie Clinic […]
Herald & Review
Kids discover nature, history at Rock Springs Harvest Fest
DECATUR — Hundreds of area residents visited Decatur's Rock Springs Nature Center on Saturday for its annual Fall Harvest Festival. The event is a chance for kids and families to “celebrate conservation and celebrate fall,” said Beth Lane, a naturalist with the Macon County Conservation District. “We...
Local restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
wmay.com
Memorial Holiday Fest Returning To Downtown Springfield
The Memorial Holiday Fest will return to downtown Springfield later this fall. It’s the second year downtown for the event that was known as Festival of Trees when it was staged for years at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Various events and activities are planned for Wednesday evenings and Saturdays around downtown from November 26th through December 21st.
Central Illinois Proud
West Bloomington Revitalization Project brings community together through art in the garden
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The West Bloomington Revitalization Project hosted it annual Harvest Fest on Saturday. The group held a block party with the focus being arts in the garden. Those who attended were able to participate in arts, crafts, games and even sing for the crowd. Members of...
Herald & Review
Decatur Penguin racers don't require a need for speed
DECATUR — It was no weather for penguins — 77 degrees with a stiff breeze blasting fall color off the leaves rather than whipping snow off the ice caps — but those running birds of a feather tend to stick together. And so they did on Sunday...
1470 WMBD
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
WCIA
Halloween inspired movie showings with Champaign Park District
Catch the most memorable movies of the 80’s, 90’s, and today with the good folks from Rewind 92.5 FM!. Prudish sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) are seduced into the wild world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) in this cult classic to end all cult classics. With inexhaustible oddities, elaborate dances, and a brillant memorable soundtrack, it’s a psychedelic journey into the bizarre.
Cat missing from Curtis Orchard, visitors asked for help
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Curtis Orchard is asking for the public’s assistance in helping them find a cat that went missing on Monday. Orchard officials said Baby Boo, one of their foster kittens, disappeared between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. They said she is five months old and mostly white with unique markings or […]
Decatur Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Saturday evening. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the 3200 block of Dove Dr. Upon arrival, the first responding unit found a bi-level home with light smoke coming from the front door and eves. Fire crews […]
roadtirement.com
Abe Lincoln’s home in Springfield, Illinois
During our travels we have enjoyed some of the sights and historic attractions in Springfield, Illinois. The only US National Park in Illinois is the four block area that includes the home of Abraham Lincoln and his family. Lincoln only owned one house during his life, and it was this one in Springfield.
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
Urbana Fire responds to apartment fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana firefighters responded to a fire on Oakland Avenue Saturday midnight. The crew arrived on the scene at around 4 a.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment. Firefighters evacuated around 15 neighbors and put out the fire with an aggressive interior attack. Shayrea Netter, a neighbor, […]
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield
ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
Police respond to crash near Rantoul school
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police responded to Eastlawn Elementary School on Friday after a car drove across the school’s lawn and crashed nearby. Police officials said they became aware of the crash around 7 a.m. The initial investigation determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, came across Maplewood Drive and […]
videtteonline.com
McLean County implements ability to text 911 in emergency situations
The ability to text 911 became available to McLean County residents on Sept. 19, allowing people in compromised emergency situations to contact 911 dispatchers. This feature was approved through the Metro McLean County Centralized Communications Center (METCOM) following the gradual release of this feature in other counties nationwide. The text-to-911...
Charleston City Council unanimously approves SRO program
CLARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston City Council unanimously voted during a special meeting on Friday to approve an agreement to place a Charleston Police officer in the city’s schools fulltime. The new program will see an officer supporting students and educators, consulting on security and safety, presenting safety topics in the classroom and more. […]
Gov. Pritzker schedules campaign stop in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will make a campaign stop in Urbana on Monday night. The American Federation of Teachers 20-day nationwide get-out-the-vote bus tour will stop at the Illini Union for an event to mobilize voters ahead of the midterm elections. Gov. Pritzker will be joined by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Illinois […]
Comments / 0