Read full article on original website
Related
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952
The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan
When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Is It Illegal to Drive With Your Dog on Your Lap in Michigan?
Michiganders love their dogs so much that sometimes they can't even drive to the store without their furry companion sitting on their lap. We see it all the time, someone driving down the road with their dog sitting on their lap with its head hanging out the window. It's super cute...but is it legal?
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
Two Michigan Restaurant Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
It doesn't matter where you go in Michigan from down south in to up north in Hancock you will find some good food to eat. Two Michigan restaurants have just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. To enjoy these restaurants you're going to head...
Michigan Man Requests Help From Outdoor Enthusiasts in Search for Missing Parents
A Michigan man is searching for answers to solving his parents' missing person case, which has remained unsolved since 1977. His next step? Turning to outdoor enthusiasts across the state. John Block Jr. has not seen his parents since their plane went missing on July 4, 1977, upon failing to...
8 Kick-Ass Metal Bands from Right Here in Michigan
As a transplant from Alabama, it's quite refreshing to see so much appreciation for rock and metal music in the state of Michigan. As a metalhead in the Yellowhammer State for 23 years, I saw exactly one hard rock show within state lines. To see Metallica, had to go to...
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state. Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations tend to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres.
Did you know there are locations for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in Michigan?
According to my Google searches, there are two locations in Michigan. One is in Northern Michigan and one is 20 minutes away from Grand Rapids in Alto. I will emphasize that these are not brick-and-mortar locations. The church-goers meet up in their homes or at public venues. The Alto Church...
Has a Hurricane Ever Hit Michigan?
Michigan is so far away from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico it's crazy to think a hurricane could touch us. Or is it?. The answer to that question is complicated and very surprising. The closest hurricanes on the East side of the United States occur in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, which is nearly 1,000 miles away. Here's how the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a hurricane,
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
The Last Warm Michigan Weekend of 2022 is Almost Here
It looks like Michiganders will get to enjoy one more warm and sunny weekend before we open the door to Old Man Winter. If you were hoping to get one more nice weekend to get your house and yard ready for winter, you're going to get it this weekend. It's...
Is This Really Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
You know what they say about opinions - everyone has got one. Not everyone is going to like the same things when it comes to food, music, styles, and in this particular case, Halloween candy. If you think something chocolate is the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan, think again.
Michigan Man To Crown USA Mullet Champ On Today Show
Fenton, Michigan business owner of Bridge Street Exchange and creator of USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, will announce this year's mullet champion live on the Today Show. The public votes have been counted and the title of Mane Event Champion will go to one of three finalists. These are the...
Do You Have One of Michigan’s Most Popular Last Names?
As William Shakespeare once said, a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet. Meaning that whatever your name may be, you'd still be the same person no matter what what your name is, right?. Well, I'm sure if you were named Mike Rotch, or Harry Arms, you'd...
Clinton Twp. Drumline Uses Fire to Entertain H.S. Football Fans
This drumline stepped up a few notches with this performance. During a recent high school football game, the drumline from Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township excited the crowd by adding a new element to their performance. That new element was fire and the performance was amazing. While doing...
Michigan’s Voted Best Comfort Food is a Sweet Representation of Our State
Most of us can't get enough of that delicious comfort food this time of year. You know, the food that warms your tummy and satisfies your taste buds simultaneously. America loves that stuff, and each state seems to have a dish or two that are fan favorites. Comfortable Food took...
Does This Northern MI Restaurant Really Have The World’s Best Pancakes?
Located roughly 20 minutes south of Cheyboygen, Michigan is the town of Topinabee. There you'll find a little rustic restaurant that claims to have the "world's best pancakes." Cafe Noka is said to be a local northern Michigan favorite as well as a hot spot for travelers and snowmobile trail...
US 103.1
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0