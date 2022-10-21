ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fall is the best time for an irrigation system evaluation

Fort Worth, Texas
 3 days ago
Before you shut down your irrigation system for the season, consider getting a SmartIrrigation system evaluation.

Having an assessment completed during the fall gives you time to plan repairs and strategize changes to your irrigation system before you need it again in the spring.

SmartIrrigation system evaluations are free and performed by licensed irrigators. Residents receive recommendations to solve problems so they can improve water efficiency and save money.

