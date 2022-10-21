ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Down #24 Penn on Senior Day in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. – Eva Veldhorst and Emilia Massarelli each scored to lead the Bobcats in their 2-0 shutout victory over No. 24 Penn in Hamden on Sunday afternoon at Quinnipiac's Senior Day. The Bobcats earned their second win over a ranked opponent this season with the victory. First year...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Sweep Niagara for Fourth Consecutive Victory

HAMDEN, Conn. – Aryanah Diaz tallied 16 kills to lead the Quinnipiac volleyball program past Niagara in straight sets at home Sunday afternoon on Burt Kahn Court to extend the Bobcats' win streak to four games, its longest since 2019. Nicole Legg contributed six kills and six blocks, Alexandra...
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy